Peacock Announces Cate Blanchett Oscar Contender ‘Tár’ to Debut on Streaming in January

Cate Blanchett already has two Academy Awards and a total of seven nominations. She will undoubtedly get her eighth on Tuesday when the nominations are announced, and she is currently the front-runner to take home her third Oscar on March 12 thanks to her performance in “Tár.” Now, just in time for the awards season push, the highly acclaimed drama is coming to Peacock on Friday, Jan. 27.

In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a world-famous composer-conductor and the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. The film opens as Lydia is at her professional pinnacle, preparing to release a memoir and a highly anticipated live album of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. However, over the course of a few weeks, her ego and destructive behavior begin to chip away at the life that she has built. What results is difficult an honest examination of what it means to have power in today’s society.

The film has been well-received by critics and award-giving organizations alike. It currently holds a 90% Fresh Rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Blanchett who the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, and “Tár” became only the seventh film in history to sweep the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the National Society of Film Critics Best Picture awards.

Directed by Todd Fields, the film also stars Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner as Sebastian Brix, and more.

“Tár” is distributed by Focus Features, which is a subsidiary of Universal, therefore, it was always destined to land on Peacock. After debuting at the Venice Film Festival, the film was initially released in the United States on Oct. 7, meaning that when it hits the platform on Friday, Jan. 27, it will have been 112 days between debuting in the cinema and on streaming. That stands in stark contrast to the film that debuted on Peacock the week before “Tár”.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the David Harbour-led holiday action movie “Violent Night” came to the NBCUniversal streaming service just 49 days after it debuted in theaters. “Tár” falls more in line with other recent prestige Universal releases, including “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, which remained in theaters for 120 days before heading to streaming.

By the time “Tár” arrives on Peacock on Jan. 27, it will undoubtedly have received more than a handful of Academy Award nominations, giving film lovers a compelling reason to sample all that the service has to offer.