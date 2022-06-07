Peacock Expands Test Giving Free Movie Tickets, Rentals to Subscribers

Earlier this year, Peacock began testing a new program that would reward Premium and Premium Plus subscribers with additional benefits outside of the streaming platform. The NBCUniversal streamer offered customers either a free movie ticket via Fandango or an on-demand movie rental through Vudu — both NBCU corporate siblings — every month.

The “exclusive benefit” program officially launched in April, and it now appears that Peacock is rolling it out to additional subscribers as part of a “Summer Test.” Select customers on the service’s free tiers have begun receiving emails touting the program and informing them that if they upgrade their account to any paid tier by June 13, they will receive either the movie ticket or rental every month moving forward for the duration of the program as long as they remain subscribed to a paid tier.

At the beginning of every month, participating customers receive a benefit code for either $15 towards a ticket via Fandango or a $7 rental through Vudu. Currently, there is no announced end date for the program, but at the time of the April launch, Peacock indicated that it would “last several months.” The promotion is currently only available to eligible Peacock members that receive the invitation email.

The service’s Premium tier, which includes all of the streamer’s content with ads, runs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The Premium Plus option is $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually to have access to the same content without commercials.

NBCU’s move to incentivize streaming subscriptions with bonuses outside of Peacock is part of a new trend that is beginning to take shape across the industry. Similarly, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy discounts when they book stays at Disney Resort hotels.

Will these added benefits make subscribing to services more attractive to consumers as many onlookers believe that streaming is about to face an inevitable contraction? Time will tell, but one of the benefits of a streamer being part of a larger corporate machine is that it has many other resources to call upon in terms of content, distribution, and incentives.