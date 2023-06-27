Peacock is Officially No Longer Free for All Xfinity Users; Who Still Gets Free Access, How to Get a Discount

Ask not for whom the bell tolls, Xfinity users, it tolls for your free access to Peacock. Ever since the service first launched in 2020, its parent company Comcast has given customers of its Xfinity TV and internet services free access to the platform’s ad-supported Premium tier, or a discount to the ad-free Premium Plus plan.

But times have changed, and market forces and shareholders are dictating a new strategy for Comcast. As of June 26, the company discontinued free access to Peacock for most Xfinity customers, as the company attempts to monetize all of its streaming users as much as it possibly can.

Which Xfinity Customers Still Get Free Peacock?

Although most Xfinity customers have been cut off from free Peacock access, there is a select group that will continue to be able logging into the service at no cost. Users of Xfinity’s one-gigabyte speed internet and Diamond or Platinum rewards levels will still be able to enjoy Peacock for free or at a discounted cost until 2025.

Notably, this offer is still available to new customers of the gig-speed internet plan at Xfinity. If you’ve been looking to boost your download speeds and reduce buffering times, you can sign up for the plan now and lock in free Peacock Premium until 2025. Additionally, Xfinity Internet customers who are Diamond or Platinum Xfinity Rewards members can redeem a reward to continue getting free Peacock.

Are Any Discounts Available for Peacock?

Peacock is already one of the cheapest subscription video services available, costing just $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming or $9.99 per month to go ad-free. Users who sign up for annual plans can save even more, as paying upfront essentially knocks two months of fees off the bill.

Current Xfinity customers who had been getting free access to Peacock should check the email address they have registered with Comcast. They should find an exclusive offer to continue their Peacock at a discounted $2.99 per month for Premium service if they sign up for a year in advance.

If customers would rather go ad-free, they can sign up for an annual plan of either Peacock Premium or Premium Plus with a special promo code that lasts until the end of June. Just click here, pick an annual plan of whichever tier you’d like, and enter promo code N2TEWDZZ to take 50% off your subscription for 12 whole months! This code will work for both Xfinity customers and non-customers alike!