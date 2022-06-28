Peacock to Broadcast Tigers-Royals Game Without Announcers this Weekend

This Sunday, July 3, Major League Baseball and Peacock are offering what may be a dream scenario for some sports fans — a broadcast without announcers. Instead of the normal play-by-play and color commentary, “MLB Sunday Leadoff” host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed, former Tigers outfielder Craig Monroe, and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton will take fans around Detroit’s Comerica Park to provide different perspectives on the action, team, ballpark, community, and more.

As part of its “MLB Sunday Leadoff” programming, Peacock will broadcast the game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals without any talent in the booth commentating on the action. Instead, viewers will be taken inside the ballpark to experience the game from different viewpoints and perspectives, including:

A tour of Comerica Park, offering viewers varying perspectives of the stadium and field.

Enhanced audio from around the stadium.

Unique camera positions throughout the stadium and the stands.

Conversations with special guests throughout the game, including Tigers superfans in attendance.

Focus on youth baseball and softball within the broadcast, including a Little Leaguer announcing the lineups.

Celebration of July 4 Weekend throughout the game.

“This is another way to take you out to the ball game and give the fans a unique experience,” NBC Sports Production Executive Producer and President Sam Flood said. “We’re going to be fans of the game, taking you to different parts of the ballpark and engaging in a way that fans watch the game in the stadium.”

Alternate broadcasts have yielded mostly positive results for broadcast companies and streaming services in recent years. Following the success of the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football,” ESPN announced multiple different alternate broadcasts for other sports.

Since then, ESPN has announced alternate broadcasts for UFC, college football, golf, and baseball. The baseball broadcasts manifested into the “KayRod” games, in which Yankees’ broadcaster Michael Kay teams and former third baseman Alex Rodriguez offer unique insights into the action.

For golf, new “MNF” voice Joe Buck hosted an alternate broadcast of May's PGA Championship on both ESPN and ESPN+. Peacock is hoping for a similar return on this unique take to sports broadcasting.