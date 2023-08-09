Peacock to Premiere Special ‘Temptation Island’ Episode Ahead of USA Network; 10 Best Reality Shows on Peacock
Season 5 of “Temptation Island” has been making summer hotter than ever with its twists and turns among the couples, and now the scorching series is introducing another shakeup. Peacock is going to premiere a bonus episode — “Temptation Island: Secrets Revealed” — ahead of its normal weekly airtime on USA Network. The special is set to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 10. before the first part of the series finale is broadcast on USA on Wednesday, Aug. 16. at 9 p.m. ET.
The reality TV show follows four couples who are willing to put their relationship to the test at a tropical Hawaiian resort. Despite their relationship status, the couples are tested to see if they can resist temptation and stick with the partner they arrived on the island with. Unlike other seasons, Season 5 allows the couples to send video messages to those they’re attracted to.
Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the one-hour bonus episode will show bloopers and behind-the-scenes footage that’s never been seen before. In a teaser for the episode, Walberg is seen talking to Sebastian and Tahjicc about the hardships inside the house, which led to a raw and honest conversation that’s new to fans.
Sebastian shared how hard it is for him to open up and trust again, while Tahjicc spoke openly about how difficult it’s been for him in relationships because he never knew his father. The sneak peek was an emotional inside look at how some of the cast members truly felt during their time on the show.
This is something of the inverse of a strategy that NBCUniversal has employed recently. Earlier this week, Peacock announced that it would be making Season 1 episodes of the streaming exclusive show “Killing It” on various platforms, including has done something similar in the past by airing special episodes ahead of airing on YouTube, TikTok, and USA Network.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
What Are the Best Reality and Competition Shows on Peacock?
Thanks to the various NBCU channels that send episodes to Peacock, the streamer has become a haven for competition and reality show fans. When Peacock became the home for next-day streaming of Bravo shows last spring and the rest of NBC and USA shows in the fall, it gained access to some of the most beloved titles on TV. Then, when you throw in some Peacock Originals, and the streaming service has become a must-have for reality TV lovers.
-
Temptation IslandJanuary 15, 2019
Couples travel to a tropical paradise where they are forced to decide if they’re ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. A reboot of the 2001 reality series.
-
Keeping Up with the KardashiansOctober 14, 2007
A peek inside the exploits and privileged private lives of the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé.
-
Below DeckJuly 1, 2013
The upstairs and downstairs worlds collide when this young and single crew of “yachties” live, love and work together onboard a luxurious mega yacht while tending to the ever-changing needs of their wealthy, demanding charter guests.
-
America's Got TalentJune 21, 2006
A weekly talent competition where an array of performers – from singers and dancers, to comedians and novelty acts – vie for a $1 million cash prize.
-
Project RunwayDecember 1, 2004
Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges’ panel.
-
Love IslandJuly 9, 2019
American version of the British dating reality competition in which ten singles come to stay in a villa for a few weeks and have to couple up with one another. Over the course of those weeks, they face the public vote and might be eliminated from the show. Other islanders join and try to break up the couples.
-
Vanderpump RulesJanuary 7, 2013
Follow the passionate, volatile and hot-and-bothered-staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group of employees as they pursue their dreams and each other while working at her “Sexy, Unique Restaurant.”
-
The VoiceApril 26, 2011
The strongest vocalists from across the United states compete in a blockbusters vocal competition, the winner becomes “The Voice.” The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockouts and, finally, the live performance shows.
-
Baking ItDecember 2, 2021
A holiday competition series which brings together eight teams of two talented home bakers in a winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize.
-
The TraitorsJanuary 12, 2023
Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”