Peacock to Premiere Special ‘Temptation Island’ Episode Ahead of USA Network; 10 Best Reality Shows on Peacock

Season 5 of “Temptation Island” has been making summer hotter than ever with its twists and turns among the couples, and now the scorching series is introducing another shakeup. Peacock is going to premiere a bonus episode — “Temptation Island: Secrets Revealed” — ahead of its normal weekly airtime on USA Network. The special is set to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 10. before the first part of the series finale is broadcast on USA on Wednesday, Aug. 16. at 9 p.m. ET.

The reality TV show follows four couples who are willing to put their relationship to the test at a tropical Hawaiian resort. Despite their relationship status, the couples are tested to see if they can resist temptation and stick with the partner they arrived on the island with. Unlike other seasons, Season 5 allows the couples to send video messages to those they’re attracted to.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the one-hour bonus episode will show bloopers and behind-the-scenes footage that’s never been seen before. In a teaser for the episode, Walberg is seen talking to Sebastian and Tahjicc about the hardships inside the house, which led to a raw and honest conversation that’s new to fans.

Sebastian shared how hard it is for him to open up and trust again, while Tahjicc spoke openly about how difficult it’s been for him in relationships because he never knew his father. The sneak peek was an emotional inside look at how some of the cast members truly felt during their time on the show.

This is something of the inverse of a strategy that NBCUniversal has employed recently. Earlier this week, Peacock announced that it would be making Season 1 episodes of the streaming exclusive show "Killing It" on various platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and USA Network.

