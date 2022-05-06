Sling TV Drops 234K Subscribers in Q1 2022, Leaving Them With 2.25 Million Subscribers

Following a return to growth in the third quarter in 2021, Sling TV had their second straight quarter of declines losing 234,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, which is more than double the company’s losses in the same quarter last year (100K). In total, the streamer now has 2.252 million subscribers, which is down 122K from the 2.374 million than had after the first quarter last year.

The company says that the higher subscriber disconnects were primarily related to higher than expected churn following football season.

In comparison, Hulu Live TV is likely the largest live TV streaming service with 4.3 million subscribers, while YouTube TV has an estimated 4 million subscribers. Sling TV is still larger than fuboTV with 1.05M subscribers, Philo with 800K, and AT&T TV with 646K subscribers (as of their final report in Q4 2020).

One year ago, Sling TV raised prices for new subscribers to $35 per month, while including a 50-hour DVR. The company has since expanded this price increase to existing subscribers.

Sling TV began rolling out an overhauled interface in June 2021 which focused on simpler navigation, better personalization, an improved grid guide, and easier access to content. They also recently released the update on iOS devices and their web platform.

One bet that didn’t pay off for the company was their integration with Locast to power their local channels. The partnership was shut down in September and currently, Sling TV only offers local FOX and NBC affiliates in owned-and-operated markets.

In April, Sling TV hired Gary Schanman as EVP and group president. Schanman is cable industry veteran, previously serving as SVP of Spectrum video products for Charter Communications and Cablevision.