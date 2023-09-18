Something to Stream Every Day This Week; New ‘TMNT’ Movie, ‘American Horror Story’ S12 and ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ S4 Premieres, More

Another week, another deal restoring broadcast or cable channels to a pay-TV service! This time, it’s Nexstar and DIRECTV who have come to terms on a new agreement, restoring hundreds of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates for DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers across the United States.

That’s the last of the major carriage and retransmission disputes that cropped up this summer to be resolved, though a new schism has cropped up between Hearst Broadcasting and DISH. Nevertheless, there are some fantastic new titles premiering on TV and streaming this week, and cord-cutters will be able to watch them all!

Monday, Sept. 18

‘Monday Night Football’ Week 2 Double-Header Stream with a free trial to DIRECTV STREAM

The first ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader of the season features a pair of divisional matchups. In the first on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET, the Panthers will look to get their first win of the season while the Saints will be attempting to go 2-0. New Orleans survived a one-point, Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans as Derek Carr threw for over 300 yards and a pair of scores. Carolina lost to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 as rookie starting quarterback Bryce Young struggled throwing for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

In the latter of the two overlapping games — which will air on ABC — the longtime rivals the Browns and the Steelers will feature two AFC North teams who figured to be going in different directions when the season started. The Steelers were forecast for a big bounce-back this year, while some thought the Browns might continue to struggle as they did last year.

In Week 1, those narratives were turned on their heads. The Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Steelers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers. Will the trends we saw from both teams in Week 1 be on display again in Week 2? You’ll be able to watch the game on ABC to find out, as the channel will host 10 more “MNF” games this season than originally scheduled thanks to the writers strike.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

This latest turn for the heroes on the half-shell has been one of their most-revered projects in years, with critics and fans agreeing the movie is well worth your time. “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” is not the only “TMNT” title on Paramount+ either; fans can also stream animated series and other movies from the franchise on the service as well.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 Debut | FX, watch with a subscription to Sling TV

September is the unofficial start of Spooky Season for many viewers, which is why a new season of “American Horror Story” is just what the doctor ordered. This anthology series follows a new storyline and cast of characters every season, grabbing audiences’ attention and refusing to let them go through dark twists and terrifying reveals that will make fans question everything.

In this season of “American Horror Story, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family, despite multiple failed attempts at in-vitro fertilization. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood.

Thursday, Sept. 21

‘Love and Murder: Atlanta Playboy’ | BET+

“Love and Murder: Atlanta Playboy follows Lance (Taye Diggs), a successful Atlanta businessman, renowned in equal measure for both revolutionizing the city’s 911 system and his womanizing ways. When he is found murdered in his own home, questions and allegations abound as to who might have wanted him dead.

An investigation into the murder is launched which reveals the truths and suspicions behind Lance’s professional and personal life. Was it a business rival, threatened by Lance’s bid for a big contract? Was it a scorned lover jealous of the place occupied in Lance’s bed? This thrilling special will be shown in two parts; Part 1 will debut on Sept. 21, and Part 2 comes one week later on Sept. 28.

Friday, Sept. 22

“Still Up” is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Craig Roberts) and Lisa (Antonia Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. It’s the newest comedy from Apple TV+, which has already seen its hilarious series “Platonic” and “Shrinking” debut to much acclaim this year.

“Still Up” will release three episodes on its first Friday of availability, then one episode on each of the following Fridays until its eight-episode first season is complete. The show’s ensemble cast also features Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Abby (Emilie Ullerup) and Sean (Peter Mooney) were best friends in high school until they had a falling out at their graduation party. Years later, when Abby’s friend Rachel (Meghan Heffern) brings her to a wilderness retreat, she is shocked to run into Sean. This chance reconnection only results in the old friends butting heads even more.

Watch a Preview of ‘Retreat to You’

But when a hiking trip causes the two to become separated from the rest of the group, they’re forced to work together to find their way back to safety. As the tension thaws, Abby and Sean realize what it was that drew them together in the first place, and that they way forward in life might just be together.

Sunday, Sept. 24

‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ Season 4 Premiere | Max

The beloved Halloween tradition of carving pumpkins into silly or spooky faces takes on a whole new dimension in this series. Alyson Hannigan hosts this seasonal show, which features seven expert pumpkin carvers plying their trade for the chance to wow the audience, and take home a few sweet treats of their own.

The competition gets even fiercer this year as a new group of highly-skilled pumpkin artisans will get to test their abilities. The title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion is on the line, not to mention a cash prize of $25,000, but which carver will stun the judges with their spine-tingling designs this season?