Streaming Activity Rises After Lowest-to-Date Hollywood Awards Show Viewership

This year’s Golden Globes and Oscars awards shows saw the lowest-to-date viewership. Even though there were smaller audiences tuning in to watch the shows, more people began streaming the nominees and winners, according to Reelgood. Reelgood looked at the movies and shows that were nominated or won an award and found the ones that are available to watch on SVOD platforms. Then, the company analyzed how much of an impact the awards shows had on each movie or show’s streaming performance compared to how the content is streamed on an average day.

“Nomadland” won both a Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture - Drama and an Oscar for Best Picture. The Golden Globes aired on February 28, and the film saw a 3X audience boost on Hulu. Then, after the Oscars aired on April 25, streaming increased by 4.1X.

"Nomadland" won both a Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture - Drama and an Oscar for Best Picture.

“Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” saw streaming spikes after they were nominated rather than after they won. “I Know This Much Is True” and “Small Axe” saw streaming increases a day after they won Golden Globe awards. “Ted Lasso” received a Golden Globe, being the first Apple TV+ original to win. The show was streamed 2.1X more than its average after the Globes. Though “Emily in Paris” didn’t win an award, the show received more views after the Globes aired.

The low viewership of these awards shows is a result of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Recently, the organization has been called out for its lack of diversity, as well as some of the actions of its members.

