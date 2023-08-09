 Skip to Content
Telemundo and Peacock to Exclusively Produce Spanish-Language Stream of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and Finals

Jeff Kotuby

Two premier broadcast entities are teaming up to become the exclusive Spanish-language home of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

Telemundo and Peacock will come together and stream the semifinals and finals of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup in Spanish. The U.S. Open Cup is a tournament made up of only U.S. clubs across MLS and NASL. The tournament is currently in the semifinal round, where there are only four teams remaining. On August 23 FC Cincinnati will take on Inter Miami CF, while [Houston Dynamo FC] will take on Real Salt Lake. The finals will stream live on September 27.

The semifinal broadcasts mark the first domestic Spanish-language coverage of the Open Cup since the 2018 Final and gives MLS another opportunity to showcase its talent to Spanish-speaking audiences — this time without any Liga MX clubs. This year’s competition has seen multiple attendance records set as well as strong viewership throughout each round of play.

Telemundo also serves as the Spanish-language home for U.S. Soccer. Back in January, Telemundo, Peacock, Universo, and Telemundo Now agreed to broadcast more than 20 U.S. National Team matches each year, including of National Team friendlies (including premium U.S. matches against Mexico), the SheBelieves Cup, and other key events involving the Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, such as select CONCACAF Nations League matches.

Currently, MLS clubs are in the midst of another in-season tournament: the Leagues Cup. Inter Miami CF, along with global icon Lionel Messi, will certainly be busy the next few weeks, as they’re part of both tournaments. Inter Miami is slated to take on Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on August 11.

