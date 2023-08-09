Telemundo and Peacock to Exclusively Produce Spanish-Language Stream of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and Finals
Two premier broadcast entities are teaming up to become the exclusive Spanish-language home of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.
Telemundo and Peacock will come together and stream the semifinals and finals of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup in Spanish. The U.S. Open Cup is a tournament made up of only U.S. clubs across MLS and NASL. The tournament is currently in the semifinal round, where there are only four teams remaining. On August 23 FC Cincinnati will take on Inter Miami CF, while [Houston Dynamo FC] will take on Real Salt Lake. The finals will stream live on September 27.
The semifinal broadcasts mark the first domestic Spanish-language coverage of the Open Cup since the 2018 Final and gives MLS another opportunity to showcase its talent to Spanish-speaking audiences — this time without any Liga MX clubs. This year’s competition has seen multiple attendance records set as well as strong viewership throughout each round of play.
Telemundo also serves as the Spanish-language home for U.S. Soccer. Back in January, Telemundo, Peacock, Universo, and Telemundo Now agreed to broadcast more than 20 U.S. National Team matches each year, including of National Team friendlies (including premium U.S. matches against Mexico), the SheBelieves Cup, and other key events involving the Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, such as select CONCACAF Nations League matches.
Currently, MLS clubs are in the midst of another in-season tournament: the Leagues Cup. Inter Miami CF, along with global icon Lionel Messi, will certainly be busy the next few weeks, as they’re part of both tournaments. Inter Miami is slated to take on Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on August 11.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.