Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 2 - Sunday, July 25
Today sees the start of one of the marquee events at the Olympics: Women’s Gymnastics. Simone Biles is looking to further cement her legacy while Suni Lee aims to make her mark on the mat. To watch the women compete live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock.
If you’d like to see all televised events today, you’ll also need a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its 4K resolution, a free trial, and all the necessary channels.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Taiwan (LIVE)
|8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
|8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
|8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Women’s Road Race
|8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
|12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
|12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Surfing Day 1 Report
|12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats
|12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
|12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
|12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
|7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
|7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Butterfly
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 400m Freestyle
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
|9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
|2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Women’s Team Final
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Judo – Finals
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Taekwondo – Finals
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Elimination Rounds
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Surfing Report Day 1
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
|5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)
|5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
|9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Semifinals
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
|2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball
|2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
|4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
|6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
|8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
|9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea
|9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
|9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
|9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Dressage
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, First Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, First Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, Second Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, Second Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
