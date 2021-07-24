 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 2 - Sunday, July 25

Ben Bowman

Today sees the start of one of the marquee events at the Olympics: Women’s Gymnastics. Simone Biles is looking to further cement her legacy while Suni Lee aims to make her mark on the mat. To watch the women compete live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock.

If you’d like to see all televised events today, you’ll also need a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its 4K resolution, a free trial, and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Taiwan (LIVE) 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s Road Race 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Surfing Day 1 Report 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE) 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Butterfly 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m Breaststroke 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Freestyle 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE) 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women’s Team Final 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Taekwondo – Finals 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Surfing Report Day 1 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE) 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE) 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE) 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Semifinals 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE) 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE) 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE) 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Dressage 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Second Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, Second Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

2020 Summer Olympics

