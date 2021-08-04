Discovery+ is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs By September

Discovery+ has been available on most streaming devices thus far, but will soon add VIZIO Smart TVs to that tally. The two companies announced plans to launch the service on the VIZIO SmartCast platform by September.

With the addition of VIZIO Smart TVs, discovery+ is now available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs (2017+), iOS, and Android. discovery+ also recently launched on Xfinity Flex devices in April.

“We take great pride in providing our customers with access to a wide variety of programming that is easy to search and discover across a wealth of categories like lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and news. We are thrilled to welcome Discovery Plus to SmartCast. With a vast array of content to tune into, there is something for everyone,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Platform Plus at Vizio.

VIZIO has been working steadily to increase the number of apps available on its platform, with BET+ being announced only days ago.

discovery+ has two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads, after a 7-Day Free Trial. The service will launch with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery. The service includes exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

It will also have 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E Networks like The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention, and Ghost Hunters.

“We remain committed to offering Discovery Plus to fans across all devices and platforms and providing them with an unparalleled consumer experience,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery. “This new partnership with Vizio allows us to expand the reach of all of Discovery’s digital properties to even more of our dedicated viewers on SmartCast.”

In recent weeks, VIZIO has been continually upgrading its SmartCast platform, with additional channel additions and making improvements to its channel guide on their WatchFree platform.