What’s Coming to Peacock in March 2022, Including ‘Joe vs Carol,’ Four Hitchcock Classics
Coming to Peacock in March, the new series “Joe vs Carol” is based on the fascinating, real-life story behind “Tiger King” and the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King.” Kate McKinnon plays Carole Baskin, a big cat “rescuer,” who tries to shut down zoo owner Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell)’s animal shows and cat breeding efforts. When his livelihood is threatened, he hires a hit man to murder her.
Suspense fans and Hitchcock lovers will appreciate seeing four of the iconic director’s most-acclaimed films hitting the streamer in a new collection this March: “Rear Window,” “Vertigo,” “Rope” and “The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956).” Jimmy Stewart stars in all four films alongside Doris Day, Grace Kelly and Kim Novak and more.
Though not a part of the collection, another Hitchcock classic is also arriving on Peacock in March, the 1960 horror thriller “Psycho.”
Coming in March:
March 1
- 17 Again, 2009
- The A-Team, 2010
- All Is Lost, 2013
- American Graffiti, 1973
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Reunion, 2012
- American Wedding, 2003
- Away We Go, 2009
- Backdraft, 1991
- Being John Malkovich, 1999
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- The Birds, 1963
- Blue Streak, 1999
- Bring It On Again, 2004
- Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
- Brokeback Mountain, 2005
- Brown Sugar, 2002
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Cats, 2019
- Concussion, 2015
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- Crank, 2006
- Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
- The Darkest Hour, 2011
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- Drive Angry 3D, 2011
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
- Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
- Hancock, 2008
- Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956
- Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954
- Hitchcock: Rope, 1948
- Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958
- Honey, 2003
- Honey 2, 2011
- Hot Fuzz, 2007
- Hours, 2013
- How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
- Howard the Duck, 1986
- The Hurt Locker, 2009
- In Bruges, 2008
- Knocked Up, 2007
- A League of their Own, 1992
- Leprechaun, 1993
- Leprechaun II, 1994
- Leprechaun III, 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
- Lucy, 2014
- Made of Honor, 2008
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Marnie, 1964
- My Girl, 1991
- Notting Hill, 1999
- Pompeii, 2014
- Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
- The Producers, 2009
- Psycho, 1960
- The Punisher, 2004
- The Road to El Dorado, 2000
- Saboteur, 1942
- Scarface, 1983
- Scent of a Woman, 1992
- Seven, 1995
- Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
- Silent Running, 1943
- Sinister, 2012
- Step Brothers, 2008
- Taken, 2008
- Taken 3, 2015
- Traffic, 2001
- Trainwreck, 2015
- Transporter 3, 2008
- Twelve Monkeys, 1996
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016
- Unlocked, 2022
- Van Helsing, 2004
- The Waterboy, 1998
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- Zombieland, 2009
March 3
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay
- JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)
March 4
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4x7.5km Relay
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons
- Winter Paralympics
March 5
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers
- Premier League - TBD
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
- Supercross – Daytona, FL
- Winter Paralympics
March 6
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
- Winter Paralympics
March 7
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Winter Paralympics
March 8
- Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
- Winter Paralympics
March 9
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Winter Paralympics
March 10
- Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)
- Winter Paralympics
March 11
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales
-
- Winter Paralympics
March 12
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- THE PLAYERS Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – England v. France
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland
- Winter Paralympics
March 13
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- The Players Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins
- Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps
- Supercross – Detroit, MI
- Winter Paralympics
March 14
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 15
- Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- My Son, 2021
March 16
- Big Daddy, 1999
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
- Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)
March 18
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
- World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 19
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
- IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England
- Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales
- Supercross – Indianapolis, IN
- Valspar Championship
- World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 20
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start
- IndyCar – Texas
- Valspar Championship
- World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 21
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
- El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 22
- American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 24
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)
March 26
- Supercross – Seattle, WA
- World Figure Skating Championships
- World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 27
- World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 28
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
March 29
- American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
- New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 30
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 31
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- The Last Exorcism, 2010
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)
Check out the trailer for “Joe vs Carole” before the first episode arrives on Peacock
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.