What’s Coming to Peacock in March 2022, Including ‘Joe vs Carol,’ Four Hitchcock Classics

Coming to Peacock in March, the new series “Joe vs Carol” is based on the fascinating, real-life story behind “Tiger King” and the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King.” Kate McKinnon plays Carole Baskin, a big cat “rescuer,” who tries to shut down zoo owner Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell)’s animal shows and cat breeding efforts. When his livelihood is threatened, he hires a hit man to murder her.

Suspense fans and Hitchcock lovers will appreciate seeing four of the iconic director’s most-acclaimed films hitting the streamer in a new collection this March: “Rear Window,” “Vertigo,” “Rope” and “The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956).” Jimmy Stewart stars in all four films alongside Doris Day, Grace Kelly and Kim Novak and more.

Though not a part of the collection, another Hitchcock classic is also arriving on Peacock in March, the 1960 horror thriller “Psycho.”

Coming in March:

March 1

17 Again, 2009

The A-Team, 2010

All Is Lost, 2013

American Graffiti, 1973

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Reunion, 2012

American Wedding, 2003

Away We Go, 2009

Backdraft, 1991

Being John Malkovich, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Birds, 1963

Blue Streak, 1999

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cats, 2019

Concussion, 2015

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Crank, 2006

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Hancock, 2008

Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956

Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954

Hitchcock: Rope, 1948

Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

Hours, 2013

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Hurt Locker, 2009

In Bruges, 2008

Knocked Up, 2007

A League of their Own, 1992

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Lucy, 2014

Made of Honor, 2008

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Marnie, 1964

My Girl, 1991

Notting Hill, 1999

Pompeii, 2014

Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009

The Producers, 2009

Psycho, 1960

The Punisher, 2004

The Road to El Dorado, 2000

Saboteur, 1942

Scarface, 1983

Scent of a Woman, 1992

Seven, 1995

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Silent Running, 1943

Sinister, 2012

Step Brothers, 2008

Taken, 2008

Taken 3, 2015

Traffic, 2001

Trainwreck, 2015

Transporter 3, 2008

Twelve Monkeys, 1996

Underworld, 2003

Underworld Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016

Unlocked, 2022

Van Helsing, 2004

The Waterboy, 1998

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Zombieland, 2009

March 3

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay

JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)

March 4

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4x7.5km Relay

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons

Winter Paralympics

March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers

Premier League - TBD

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)

Supercross – Daytona, FL

Winter Paralympics

March 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Paris-Nice Cycling

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks

Winter Paralympics

March 7

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Paris-Nice Cycling

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 8

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021

Paris-Nice Cycling

Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Winter Paralympics

March 9

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 10

Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)

Winter Paralympics

March 11

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales

Winter Paralympics



March 12

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Paris-Nice Cycling

THE PLAYERS Championship

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – England v. France

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Winter Paralympics

March 13

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Players Championship

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps

Supercross – Detroit, MI

Winter Paralympics

March 14

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)

My Son, 2021

March 16

Big Daddy, 1999

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales

Supercross – Indianapolis, IN

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IndyCar – Texas

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 21

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 26

Supercross – Seattle, WA

World Figure Skating Championships

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)

