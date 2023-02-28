When Will ‘Super Mario Bros.’ be Available to Stream? When Will it Come to Peacock, Netflix?

It’s Mario time! Or it soon will be, at any rate. Universal Studios has announced that it is moving the American release date of the highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Movie” up by two days, from Friday, April 7 to Wednesday, April 5.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 28, 2023

The film centers on Mario, a plumber from New York City who spends his days fixing sinks and snaking drains with his brother Luigi. When they are magically transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, the brothers must find a way to help Princess Peach stop the evil machinations of Bowser.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and more. The shift in release dates will help Universal boost the movie’s box office even further, as its only true competition that week will be the Owen Wilson-helmed Bob Ross parody film “Paint.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’:

The film will obviously not be a day-and-date release on Peacock. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is one of the most highly anticipated film releases of 2023, and Universal stands to see a huge return from its theatrical release, with a $1 billion-plus worldwide gross completely within the realm of possibility. With that in mind, when can you expect to see “Super Mario Bros.” available to stream?

It may not take as long as some are no doubt fearing. Executives at NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast have recently touted shorter theatrical windows for popular films as being crucial to the success of Peacock in 2022. Movies like “M3GAN” and “Violent Night” got theatrical stints of less than 50 days each, despite handily outperforming their budgets at the box office.

However, when looking at the potential cinematic window for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “M3GAN” and “Violent Night” aren’t the best equivalent films to consider. A more appropriate comparison would be “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which Universal released on July 1, 2022. That film made $939 million at the global box office, and came to streaming 84 days after its initial release.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will likely follow the same pattern. To date, that film has been in theaters for 69 days having brought in over $420 million. No streaming date has been announced as of yet, but that announcement is likely to come in the next week or two.

Given all of that info, “Super Mario Bros.” will likely get an extended stay in theaters. A theatrical window of 120 days is the best bet, which would put the movie on par with Universal films like “Nope” and “Tár” in terms of how long it stays in cinemas. If that guess is correct, it would make “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” available to stream sometime around, Aug. 3. However, if the movie continues to do well at the box office and digital rental platforms over the summer, it could stretch past Labor Day.

There’s also the question of when the film will come to Netflix. Peacock gets an exclusive window of four months with animated Universal films before they move to Netflix, thanks to a deal between the two media conglomerates. That would mean that “Super Mario Bros.” could move to the world’s largest streaming service in early December, just in time for the holidays!