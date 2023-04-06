YouTube TV Rolls Out Two New Premium Add-Ons Dedicated to Concerts, Martial Arts-Themed Content

Eagle-eyed YouTube TV users are spotting something new on their service this week. The service has quietly added two add-ons to its Premium Channel lineup: Qello Concerts and Hi-YAH!. These are available now to all YouTube TV users.

Qello offers full-length concert recordings, as well as music documentaries spanning from the 1920s all the way up to the present day. Its offerings include a myriad of genres, from classical to rock to hop-hop, and everything in between. Artists like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Metallica, Adele, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Tony Bennett, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Andrea Bocelli, Avenged Sevenfold, Carrie Underwood, and many more are available.

Hi-YAH! focuses its spotlight on martial arts action films. There are hundreds of hours of content available on the service, and its library is refreshed with new material monthly. World-renowned martial artists like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Johnnie To, and Yuen Woo-Ping are all represented on Hi-YAH!

Users who decide to opt into Qello can get the service at a discount. Purchasing a monthly subscription to Qello directly through the service’s website is $11.99, but your monthly price through YouTube TV is $7.99. If you’re not a YouTube TV user but you still want that discount, you can also get Qello for $7.99 per month through Prime Video Channels.

YouTube TV seems committed to bringing its users more choices these days. Early in March, the service began offering a bundle of MGM+ and Starz at a discounted rate. YouTube TV also recently came to an agreement with Nexstar to carry 59 of its affiliates around the United States in March, a pact that includes 29 CW outlets. There’s even a chance that MLB Network returns to YouTube TV this year, though more negotiation between the two sides is still needed.

But there have been some bumps in the road for YouTube TV users, lately. The service announced its first price hike in three years last month, jumping from $64.99 per month to $72.99 for its base plan. Apple TV device users recently found themselves dealing with a glitch that would leave their screen blank when they paused the YouTube TV app and then returned to it, forcing the company to release an update in late March to fix the issue.