YouTube TV’s New Starz, MGM+ Bundle is Now Available; Where Else Can You Stream Them?

YouTube TV has managed to establish itself as a serious competitor in the streaming space. From its live TV streaming platform to the Primetime channel offerings that customers can subscribe to à la carte, YouTube TV provides distinctive and affordable streaming choices thanks to its unique approach to content options.

Now, the streaming platform can add one more accomplishment to its growing list as YouTube TV’s new bundle of STARZ and MGM+ is now available. Customers can now access both services through the bundle for $11.99 per month, which saves you $3 per month — STARZ runs $8.99 monthly and MGM+ is $5.99.

Through the STARZ-MGM+ bundle, customers will be able to stream the former’s hit series “Outlander,” all of the shows in the “Power” Universe, and critically acclaimed hit “P-Valley,” along with the new seasons of “Party Down” and “Blindspotting.” In addition to the on-demand options, the bundle will provide access to 17 premium pay-TV networks as well as STARZ’s linear channels, including STARZ Encore.

On the MGM+ side, customers will have access to the Emmy-winning series “Godfather of Harlem,” the science-fiction program “FROM,” the Western adventure “Billy the Kid,” and more. Blockbuster films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “No Time to Die,” “House of Gucci,” and the James Bond and Rocky series are also accessible.

However, if you don’t subscribe to YouTube TV, you can still get access to all of your favorite content on STARZ and MGM+. First off, you can subscribe to the services separately. STARZ costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, but there are deals to save you some money. Currently, there’s a limited-time offer that gives you STARZ for $5 per month for three months. Meanwhile, MGM+ costs $5.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

But, if you don’t want to subscribe to the two streamers separately, you can save 20% by bundling the two services via Prime Video Channels in the United States. The new subscription option will be available to customers in the coming weeks for $11.99 per month.

The decision to bundle STARZ and MGM+ comes at a time when industry observers predict a consolidation in the streaming market that would aim boost profitability for media companies struggling with their pivot to streaming. Both STARZ and MGM+ have yet to become major streaming successes, but by joining forces at YouTube TV and Prime Video, both services hope to further solidify their position in the market.