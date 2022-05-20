YouTube TV vs. Hulu Live TV vs. fuboTV - How to Choose a Live Streaming Service

The three most popular live TV streaming services are Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. All three have similar prices, but there are significant differences among them. Don’t get frustrated while trying to decide — we’ll explore the differences to find your best bet.

Remember, there are less expensive options like Sling TV and Philo, so these are not your only options. If you’d like to find a service with your favorite channels, your best bet is The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker.

Winner on Price: YouTube TV

Winner on Price: YouTube TV Winners on Overall Channels: Hulu & YouTube TV

Winners on Overall Channels: Hulu & YouTube TV Winner on Local Channels: Draw

Winner on Local Channels: Draw Winner on Sports Channels: fuboTV

Winner on Sports Channels: fuboTV Winner on Included Features: Hulu

Winner on Included Features: Hulu Verdict

Verdict Need to Narrow It Down Further?

Winner on Price: YouTube TV

At $64.99 / month, YouTube TV saves you $5 over fuboTV or Hulu Live TV (both $69.99 / month).

Winners on Overall Channels: Hulu & YouTube TV

Hulu and YouTube TV include 32 of the top 35 cable channels - that tops fuboTV’s 27.

All three services offer BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TLC, Travel Channel, USA Network, and VH1

If you have fuboTV, you will not get A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT or truTV.

YouTube TV is lacking A&E, History, and Lifetime. It is also the only one of the three without access to the popular GAC Family channel.

Hulu will not give you AMC, Hallmark Channel or WE tv. But it’s important to note Hulu is the only service of the three to offer A&E, History, and Lifetime.

Overall, fuboTV has 108 channels, Hulu offers 97, and YouTube TV offers 109.

Again, if this is confusing, just head over to the Service Matchmaker and punch in your favorite channels - we’ll provide your best option.

Channel Upgrades

Each service allows you to add channels for an additional monthly fee. Each service allows you to add individual movie channels like Cinemax, HBO, and Starz. For now, we’ll set aside sports and look at general entertainment. Hulu Live TV and fuboTV offer packages along those lines, while YouTube TV does not.

fuboTV upgrades

Hulu Live TV upgrade

Winner on Local Channels: Draw

All three services offer ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

YouTube TV is unique as the only one of the three to offer PBS and PBS Kids.

Winner on Sports Channels: fuboTV

Pro Sports Networks

All three services offer ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

NBA and MLB fans should take note that TBS and TNT are not available on fuboTV, but you will find them on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available on all three services, but only YouTube TV and fuboTV offer MLB Network and NBA TV. The only service of the three to offer NHL Network is fuboTV.

Hulu Live TV also includes free access to ESPN+. We’ll have more on that later, but the service provides a ton of value to sports fans, especially if you like hockey.

Each service provides extra sports channels if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

YouTube TV Sports Package

fuboTV Sports Packages

Hulu Live TV Sports Package

Regional Sports Networks

Of the three services, fuboTV offers the most regional sports networks. It will be your choice if you want AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NESN, and Root Sports Northwest.

Unfortunately, you cannot get any of the Bally Sports networks on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV. If you want a regional sports network not listed here, your best option is DIRECTV STREAM.

College Sports Networks

We have minimal differences when it comes to college sports networks. Perhaps the biggest difference is that YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV include ESPNU in the base rate, while you will have to pay a little more to get it through fuboTV.

Winner on Included Features: Hulu

On Demand Library

Hulu Live users get access to Hulu’s vast library of on demand content, although you will see ads unless you’re willing to upgrade for another $6/month. That’s honestly a great deal for the number of movies and shows you’ll get. Normally, ad-free access to Hulu’s library would cost $12.99 / month. You’ll be able to see “The Handmaid's Tale,” “Pam & Tommy,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and a great rotating library of blockbuster movies. The Hulu documentary section is a special treat. And the TV library is truly deep.

The Disney Bundle

Subscribers to Hulu Live TV now get automatic access to Disney+ and ESPN+. That means you’ll be able to stream most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every Star Wars film, Pixar movies, and classic Disney animation, along with the strong sports package on ESPN+, including tons of NHL games. It’s a staggering amount of content and it comes as part of your normal Hulu Live TV subscription.

DVR

Hulu and YouTube TV provide an unlimited cloud DVR. You can keep your recordings up to nine months.

FuboTV offers a 1,000-hour DVR.

4K

To see 4K content on fuboTV, you’ll need to subscribe to the Elite plan (+$10/month). That upgrade also includes the 44 channels in the Extra plan and the 12 channels of News Plus (see above).

YouTube TV offers a 30-day free trial of its 4K package. From there, it’s $9.99/month for 12 months, rising to $19.99/month thereafter.

Hulu Live TV does not include 4K channels, but some Disney+ content is available in ultra high-definition.

There is a workaround that provides 4K, at least when it comes to 4K sports on Fox channels. Simply download the Fox Sports app and log in with any of these as your TV provider. You’ll be able to watch NFL football and more in 4K without the added cost.

Lookback

FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that aren’t available on demand. Some of these shows allow you to skip commercials.

Multiview and Fan View

If you have an Apple TV, fuboTV allows you to watch four channels at once. Fan View allows you to see in-game stats alongside sports broadcasts.

Verdict

While the three services have many similarities, Hulu Live TV seems like the clear winner because of the Disney bundle. No other live TV service offers such a jaw-dropping bonus. Between the compelling dramas of Hulu on demand, the kid- and family-friendly content of Disney+, and the wall-to-wall sports of ESPN+, it’s a gigantic value for just $69.99/month. Choosing another service means leaving a lot of value on the table.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

If you’re a sports fan, the optionality of fuboTV is hard to beat. Your ability to load up on sports packages and cut them loose month-to-month is a tempting offer. It also offers the best options for regional sports networks among these services. With so many upgrades available, fuboTV’s packages are ideal if you follow niche sports or if you need international coverage. The enhanced Apple TV features make it an attractive value for people who own that device.

Since fuboTV is the only one of these three to offer a free trial, it’s worth giving it a shot to see if you like the service.

YouTube TV is a very easy service to use. It has a smooth interface across platforms and features many of the most popular channels. But without Hulu’s Disney bundle or the option for niche sports channels, the value has diminished over time. You will save $5/month, so there is a marginal benefit.

Need to Narrow It Down Further?