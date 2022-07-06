Amazon Releases ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Sneak Peek Ahead of Prime Day

“The skies are strange.” That’s the one and only line of dialogue from a new sneak peek of Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power.”

While the “LOTR” series is set to release on Sept. 2, Amazon Prime members got exclusive access to the preview on Wednesday through as part of the retail giant’s promotions for its upcoming Prime Day.

In the preview, which comes after the initial trailer release during the Super Bowl, what appears to be a comet streaks across the sky as elves, hobbits, ents, and other creatures look on. The series takes place in Middle Earth years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” and fans are expected to get a new trailer on July 14.

The series is a massive gamble on Amazon’s part, with a five-season commitment and a price tag topping $1 billion.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power September 1, 2022 Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

In addition to previewing one of the most expensive series in the history of streaming, Amazon has also released additional deals before its July 12-13 mega shopping event.

Customers are now able to stream a variety of premium channels for just $0.99 per month through Amazon Channels. The networks featured in the promotion include SHOWTIME, AMC+, Paramount+, Discovery+, EPIX, Noggin, PBS Masterpiece, BET+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Hallmark Movies Now, PBS Kids, PBS Documentaries, Motortrend, Up Faith & Family, Movie Sphere, and Pantaya.

Without the discount, the channels run from $3.99 to $10.99 monthly. Although Amazon still has its 30-day free trial for new subscribers, taking advantage of their deals during Prime Day is set to be valuable, as another Prime Day won’t arrive until the holiday season.

And if you are interested in enhancing your viewing experience, to the point of having 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, Amazon has also announced a sale on its Amazon Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV device is currently priced at $59.99 - half off its usual $120 cost. That provides the ability to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, and control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.