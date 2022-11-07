Bilingual Free Streaming Service Nuestra.TV Rolls Out on Roku, Fire TV Devices

There are now more ways than ever to access the new, bilingual streaming service Nuestra.TV. According to a report from TVTechnology, Nuestra.TV is now available via Fire TV and Roku devices. Nuestra.TV was first launched in September 2022.

“We are excited to continue expanding our reach as we deliver high quality content to Hispanics across regions, generations, and languages,” Nuestra.TV president and CEO Alberto Pardo said according to TVTechnology. “Our new availability on Roku and Fire TV will help us to continue expanding our impact and ability to connect viewers with great bilingual/bicultural content and programming.”

The service was first announced in May of 2022 and is now available to customers. Nuestra.TV offers a huge content library, with more than 40 channels, totaling over 15,000 hours of video-on-demand content. All of Nuestra.TV’s content is downloadable, and it features programming from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain in both English and Spanish.

The streaming platform offers content from companies such as VIP 2000 TV, The Country Network, Planet EAT, Young Hollywood, Caracol, Mega Global Entertainment, RM Vistar, and Spanglish Films, among many others. The programming lineup already includes movies and TV shows, novelas, news, live sports, podcasts, live music events, gaming, and educational programming.

Nuestra.TV also features original programs crafted especially for the platform, including the reality road trip show “Latina Approved: Buen Provecho,” docuseries “Nuestro Stories” which describes the origins of many Latinx traditions, and animated programming for kids.

Demand in the streaming market for Spanish language content is continuing to grow. Approximately 38% of Spanish-speaking customers rely solely on streaming services for their TV content. Spanish language viewership also saw an 11% increase over 2021 this year.

Roku recently added a new section for Spanish content geared toward kids on its free ad-supported TV (FAST) service The Roku Channel under the Kids and Family tab, making its Spanish offerings easier than ever to find.

Amazon has also been doing more to bolster its Spanish offerings lately. The company added ViX, the free ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) service from TelevisaUnivision to its Prime Video Channels list in October.