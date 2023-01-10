Can You Stream 2023 Golden Globes Live on Peacock?

The Golden Globes are back! A dispute over the makeup of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting body led NBC to not televise the 2022 awards ceremony, but those issues have apparently been resolved to NBC’s satisfaction, and the show is on!

The 2023 Golden Globes will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. This year’s awards will celebrate some of 2022’s biggest blockbusters, including “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” as well as more intimate films like “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Tár.” The ceremony will also honor the best in TV of 2022, with shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “The White Lotus” up for consideration.

Can You Stream the 2023 Golden Globes on Peacock?

Yes! Subscribers to either tier of Peacock Premium will be able to stream the 2023 Golden Globes awards live in 2023.

Peacock offers an ad-supported streaming tier that includes a library of shows and movies like “Violent Night,” “Law and Order: SVU” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” as well as live sports like NFL football. A subscription costs $4.99 per month, or customers can sign up for an annual subscription at $49.99 per year and save 17%.

Peacock also offers an ad-free Premium Plus streaming tier, with all of the features listed above and no pesky commercials to interrupt your viewing experience. This tier also includes live streams of local NBC affiliates in 210 markets, which means subscribers have access to their NBC station 24 hours a day. A Peacock Premium Plus subscription is $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for the annual plan.

Which Live TV Streamers Offer NBC?

If you’re a cord-cutter who’s anxious to check out this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, but you don’t subscribe to Peacock, there are still plenty of options available. Several live TV streaming services offer NBC as part of their channel bundles, and you can check out a list below.

The cheapest option for those living in the New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, and San Diego markets would be a subscription to Sling Blue, which costs $40 per month and includes over 40 channels.

Users outside those markets should consider a subscription to YouTube TV. It runs $64.99 per month, but new users who have never tried YouTube TV before can get a free trial of up to 14 days to test out the service. YouTube TV offers 60 total channels and comes with an optional 4K streaming add-on to bring you the highest possible picture quality.