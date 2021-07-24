 Skip to Content
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Can You Watch Team USA Basketball Without Peacock?

Michael King

Team USA takes the court on Sunday in their opener of the Men’s Basketball tournament in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the game is streaming on Peacock Premium – if you already pay for cable, satellite, or a Live TV Streaming Service do you still need to pay extra to watch?

Fortunately, there is an alternative to streaming the game with Peacock Premium. Instead, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials from streaming or cable provider unlock the NBC Sports App or NBCOlympics Website.

If you are looking for the lowest cost option to stream the 2020 Olympic Games, you can get nearly all the Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

On top of that, you will be able to unlock the NBC and NBC Sports App with your Sling TV credentials.

How to Watch Team USA vs. France LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Live Coverage of Team USA vs France on Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Team USA Men’s Basketball (LIVE) 6 am ET Peacock Sign up

Replays on NBC and NBC Sports Network

Event Date Time Where to Watch Stream Now
USA vs France Sunday, July 25 12:15 pm ET NBC Stream with Free Trial
USA vs France Sunday, July 25 8 pm NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Team USA vs. France at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Team USA Roster

2020 Summer Olympics

