DEAL ALERT: Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Now Just $16.99; Best Price Ever

As Amazon continues to ramp up for Prime Days on July 12 and 13, the online retailer is rolling out a number of deals on its signature TV and streaming products. The latest is for its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Normally carrying a $39.99 price tag, the HD streaming device is now available for just $16.99.

This incredible deal represents a $23 — or 58% — savings and is $3 off the previous lowest price ever offered. Amazon states that this third-generation streaming device is 50% more powerful than the previous iteration. In addition to coming equipped with Alexa voice capability, the remote also includes preset buttons for some of the most popular streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. Users can also access countless other subscription and free streaming apps through the easy-to-navigate menu as well as stream Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and other music services.

The Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos audio and full 1080p HD picture quality. If you are in the market for something a little more high-powered, Amazon is also offering a deal on its Amazon Fire TV Cube. Normally $120, the top-of-the-line streaming device is currently available for just $59.99.

The retail giant has already announced a number of streaming-related deals ahead of Prime Day deals: