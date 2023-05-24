DEAL ALERT: New Customers Can Save 60% Off Peacock Annual Subscription with Special Promo Code

It’s an exciting time to be a Peacock subscriber. The service will become the first streaming platform ever to get an exclusive NFL playoff game later this year, and Peacock will also stream every single event of the 2024 Olympic games.

But what is the service doing for its customers this summer? How about unleashing new blockbusters from Universal like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Renfield” that Peacock subscribers get to watch as part of their subscriptions? If that’s not enough, check out original, unscripted titles like “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

If you’ve never signed up for Peacock but are interested in giving all this content a try, there’s never been a better time! Right now, customers who are not current Peacock users can sign up for a yearlong subscription to its ad-supported Premium tier for just $19.99. Peacock Premium’s annual plan is normally $49.99, which means this deal allows you to save a whopping 60% to try a new streamer for a full year.

How to Get Annual Peacock Premium Subscription for Just $19.99 (60% off)

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Get Offer” if you see a promotional banner at the top of the screen; otherwise, click “Pick a Plan.”

Select Peacock’s Premium tier, and enter promo code SUMMEROFPEACOCK at checkout.

at checkout. Enter your payment and contact information and complete the sign-up process.

This will be a big summer of movie releases on Peacock, so users will want to make sure they grab this special offer while there’s still time! Recent films that are available on Peacock now include outlandish action flicks like “Violent Night” and “Cocaine Bear,” as well as awards contenders like “TÁR” and “The Fabelmans.”

There’s a ton of live sports to watch on the service as well this summer, including a live MLB game every Sunday morning until September. PGA golf, Grand Slam tennis, and much more will also hit Peacock in the coming months, and when football season rolls around, look out! In addition to the exclusive regular season and playoff NFL games, Peacock will host simultaneous streams of all “Sunday Night Football” contests once again in 2023. Oh, and did we mention the service is the only place to watch Notre Dame football too?

Ah, but what about old NBC favorites like “The Office,” “30 Rock” and “Parks and Rec”? Peacock has them all, including Superfan episodes of “The Office” that add in hilarious deleted scenes most viewers have never seen before. There’s something for everyone on Peacock, and right now new users can save 60% when they sign up for an annual subscription using promo code SUMMEROFPEACOCK.