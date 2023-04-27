Frndly TV Sees 82% Rise in Viewership, 30% Increase in Weekly Active Users in First Quarter 2023

There are plenty of smiles at Frndly TV these days. The skinny live TV streaming service which focuses on family programming has released its most recent quarterly earnings results, and it’s seen some big increases in key metrics.

The service did not report specific subscriber numbers and has not done so since December 2022 when it announced it had 700,000 users. According to NextTV, however, Frndly TV did report that its total viewership was up 82% in the first quarter of 2023, and that viewership per subscriber climbed at a rate of 50%. Weekly active users increased by 30%, though it’s important to note this figure can include both current subscribers and new customers to the service.

Frndly also performed a survey of its own customers who reported having multiple paid connected TV apps—including subscription video services like Netflix, as well as live TV apps like Frndly or DIRECTV STREAM. Its data showed that 69% of respondents to that survey identified Frndly TV as their primary mode of watching TV, which demonstrates the dedication of the service’s customer base.

“These numbers show the continuing appeal of Frndly TV to both our subscribers and advertisers,” said Steve Sklar, Frndly TV head of advertising sales. “We are demonstrating to the marketplace that quality, feel-good programming at a very accessible price is a model of success.”

It’s been a quarter of expansion for Frndly TV. Last week, the service became available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs for the first time, expanding its reach to millions more homes across the United States.

Frndly TV has also been hard at work adding more content to its service. In late January, it launched the “Cowboy Way” channel, headlined by stars like Trace Adkins and Neal McDonough. The channel additions kept rolling in February, as Frndly brought on Ion, Ion Mystery and Grit, raising its channel count to 45. Just a few days later, that count rose even higher as Frndly added the Movies! Channel.