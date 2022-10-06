How to Stream the 2022 MLB Postseason Live Online Without Cable
The 2022 MLB Postseason is about to get underway and it’s easier than ever to watch the games if you’re a cord-cutter; there are now six services that offer MLB Playoff games. With more MLB teams making the postseason thanks to the expanded Wild Card series, we are going to break down the best options to stream the 2022 MLB Playoffs.
2022 MLB Postseason
Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV
- ABC & ESPN
- TBS
- FOX, FS1
Budget Pick
Sling TV “Orange”
- ESPN
- ESPN3 (simulcast ABC games)
- TBS
- FOX, FS1 (+ $15)
Unlike the regular season, no postseason matchups will air on local regional sports networks (RSNs). While most games throughout the MLB Playoffs will air on FOX, FS1, and TBS, the entire Wild Card round will be exclusively on ESPN.
You can get every game on TBS, FOX, FS1, and ESPN by subscribing to Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. fuboTV will offer every National League postseason game, but won’t carry the American League side of the playoffs, as the service doesn’t offer TBS.
For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange (ESPN) and Sling Blue (FOX, FS1, TBS) for just $25 (the package is normally $50), plus a free month of 200-Hour DVR (normally $5 per month).
If you are an MLB.TV subscriber, you can authenticate with your cable or streaming credentials to watch some games directly from MLB.com or the MLB.App.
American League
Most American League Postseason games will air on TBS, after the AL Wild Card Games which will air mostly on ESPN/ESPN2, with one game on ABC (Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3). For fuboTV subscribers, MLB Network will air all ALDS and ALCS games in Spanish, which at least gives customers an option to watch the games, since the streamer doesn’t carry TBS.
- ESPN & ABC: AL Wild Card Games
- TBS: AL Divionsal Series and AL Championship Series
- MLB Network: ALDS and ALCS in Spanish
While MLB Network is part of the Sling TV “Sports Extra” and fuboTV “Sports Plus” add-on — in the past they have given a free preview MLB Network during the playoffs.
AL Postseason Matchups
- Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Wild Card: Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- ALDS: Winner Rays/Guardians vs. New York Yankees
- ALDS: Winner Mariners/Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
National League
ESPN/ESPN2 will air the NL Wild Card games, with one game on ABC (Cardinals/Phillies Game 1). National League Postseason games will air on FOX & FS1, starting with the NLDS.
Just like last season, every MLB postseason game on Fox will be streamed in 4K. You can either watch it directly in fuboTV or YouTube TV with their 4K Plus Add-On, with your TV Everywhere credentials from other services in the Fox or Fox Sports App.
NL Postseason Matchups
- Wild Card: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets
- Wild Card: Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- NLDS: Winner Phillies/Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves
- NLDS: Winner Mets/Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
World Series
The entire World Series will air nationally on FOX. You can either access it directly from your streaming service or authenticating with the Fox Sports Go App using your streaming credentials.
How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs Live Without Cable
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “2022 MLB Playoffs” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $50
Includes: FS1, TBS, Fox, and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network
Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1, Fox, and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network
2022 MLB Postseason Schedule
|2022 MLB Playoffs
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|
AL Wild Card Game 1Cleveland Guardians v. Tampa Bay Rays
Fri, Oct 7 at 12:07 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
NL Wild Card Game 1St. Louis Cardinals v. Philadelphia Phillies
Fri, Oct 7 at 2:07 PM
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
AL Wild Card Game 1Toronto Blue Jays v. Seattle Mariners
Fri, Oct 7 at 4:07 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
NL Wild Card Game 1New York Mets v. San Diego Padres
Fri, Oct 7 at 8:07 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
AL Wild Card Game 2Cleveland Guardians v. Tampa Bay Rays
Sat, Oct 8 at 12:07 PM
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
AL Wild Card Game 2Toronto Blue Jays v. Seattle Mariners
Sat, Oct 8 at 4:07 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
NL Wild Card Game 2New York Mets v. San Diego Padres
Sat, Oct 8 at 7:37 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
NL Wild Card Game 2St. Louis Cardinals v. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, Oct 8 at 8:37 PM
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
AL Wild Card Game 3Toronto Blue Jays v. Seattle Mariners
Sun, Oct 9 at 2:07 PM
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
AL Wild Card Game 3Cleveland Guardians v. Tampa Bay Rays
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:07 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
NL Wild Card Game 3New York Mets v. San Diego Padres
Sun, Oct 9 at 7:37 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
NL Wild Card Game 3St. Louis Cardinals v. Philadelphia Phillies
Sun, Oct 9 at 8:37 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
ALDS Game 1New York Yankees v. AL 3/6 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 1Atlanta Braves v. NL 3/6 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 3:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 1Houston Astros v. AL 4/5 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 4:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 1Los Angeles Dodgers v. NL 4/5 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 6:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 2Atlanta Braves v. NL 3/6 Winner
Wed, Oct 12 at 3:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 2Los Angeles Dodgers v. NL 4/5 Winner
Wed, Oct 12 at 6:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 2New York Yankees v. AL 3/6 Winner
Thu, Oct 13 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 2Houston Astros v. AL 4/5 Winner
Thu, Oct 13 at 4:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 3NL 3/6 Winner v. Atlanta Braves
Fri, Oct 14 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 3NL 4/5 Winner v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Fri, Oct 14 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 3AL 3/6 Winner v. New York Yankees
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 3AL 4/5 Winner v. Houston Astros
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 4NL 3/6 Winner v. Atlanta Braves
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 4NL 4/5 Winner v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 4AL 3/6 Winner v. New York Yankees
Sun, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 4AL 4/5 Winner v. Houston Astros
Sun, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 5Atlanta Braves v. NL 3/6 Winner
Sun, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
NLDS Game 5Los Angeles Dodgers v. NL 4/5 Winner
Sun, Oct 16 at 6:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 5New York Yankees v. AL 3/6 Winner
Mon, Oct 17 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
ALDS Game 5Houston Astros v. AL 4/5 Winner
Mon, Oct 17 at 4:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 1NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 18 at 3:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 1AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Wed, Oct 19 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 2NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Wed, Oct 19 at 3:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 2AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Thu, Oct 20 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 3NL Lower Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Fri, Oct 21 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 3AL Lower Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Sat, Oct 22 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 4NL Lower Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Sat, Oct 22 at 3:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 4AL Lower Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Sun, Oct 23 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 5NL Lower Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Sun, Oct 23 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 5AL Lower Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Mon, Oct 24 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 6NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Mon, Oct 24 at 3:33 AM
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 6AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 25 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
NLCS Game 7NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 25 at 3:33 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
ALCS Game 7AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Wed, Oct 26 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 1Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Fri, Oct 28 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 2Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Sat, Oct 29 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 3Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #1
Mon, Oct 31 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 4Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #1
Tue, Nov 1 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 5Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #1
Wed, Nov 2 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 6Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Fri, Nov 4 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
World Series Game 7Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Sat, Nov 5 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•