How to Stream the 2022 MLB Postseason Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

The 2022 MLB Postseason is about to get underway and it’s easier than ever to watch the games if you’re a cord-cutter; there are now six services that offer MLB Playoff games. With more MLB teams making the postseason thanks to the expanded Wild Card series, we are going to break down the best options to stream the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

2022 MLB Postseason

Free Trial

Hulu + Live TV

  • ABC & ESPN
  • TBS
  • FOX, FS1

Budget Pick

Sling TV “Orange”

  • ESPN
  • ESPN3 (simulcast ABC games)
  • TBS
  • FOX, FS1 (+ $15)

Unlike the regular season, no postseason matchups will air on local regional sports networks (RSNs). While most games throughout the MLB Playoffs will air on FOX, FS1, and TBS, the entire Wild Card round will be exclusively on ESPN.

You can get every game on TBS, FOX, FS1, and ESPN by subscribing to Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. fuboTV will offer every National League postseason game, but won’t carry the American League side of the playoffs, as the service doesn’t offer TBS.

For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange (ESPN) and Sling Blue (FOX, FS1, TBS) for just $25 (the package is normally $50), plus a free month of 200-Hour DVR (normally $5 per month).

If you are an MLB.TV subscriber, you can authenticate with your cable or streaming credentials to watch some games directly from MLB.com or the MLB.App.

American League

Most American League Postseason games will air on TBS, after the AL Wild Card Games which will air mostly on ESPN/ESPN2, with one game on ABC (Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3). For fuboTV subscribers, MLB Network will air all ALDS and ALCS games in Spanish, which at least gives customers an option to watch the games, since the streamer doesn’t carry TBS.

  • ESPN & ABC: AL Wild Card Games
  • TBS: AL Divionsal Series and AL Championship Series
  • MLB Network: ALDS and ALCS in Spanish

While MLB Network is part of the Sling TV “Sports Extra” and fuboTV “Sports Plus” add-on — in the past they have given a free preview MLB Network during the playoffs.

AL Postseason Matchups

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
ESPN - -
MLB Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
TBS - -

National League

ESPN/ESPN2 will air the NL Wild Card games, with one game on ABC (Cardinals/Phillies Game 1). National League Postseason games will air on FOX & FS1, starting with the NLDS.

Just like last season, every MLB postseason game on Fox will be streamed in 4K. You can either watch it directly in fuboTV or YouTube TV with their 4K Plus Add-On, with your TV Everywhere credentials from other services in the Fox or Fox Sports App.

NL Postseason Matchups

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
FS1 - -
World Series

The entire World Series will air nationally on FOX. You can either access it directly from your streaming service or authenticating with the Fox Sports Go App using your streaming credentials.

How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs Live Without Cable

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “2022 MLB Playoffs” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1--
TBS--
Fox--
MLB Network≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: FS1, TBS, Fox, MLB Network, and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: FS1, TBS, Fox, and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1, TBS, Fox, MLB Network, and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1, Fox, and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1, TBS, Fox, and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

2022 MLB Postseason Schedule

2022 MLB Playoffs
 DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99

AL Wild Card Game 1

Cleveland Guardians v. Tampa Bay Rays
Fri, Oct 7 at 12:07 PM 		ESPN - -

NL Wild Card Game 1

St. Louis Cardinals v. Philadelphia Phillies
Fri, Oct 7 at 2:07 PM 		ABC - - -

AL Wild Card Game 1

Toronto Blue Jays v. Seattle Mariners
Fri, Oct 7 at 4:07 PM 		ESPN - -

NL Wild Card Game 1

New York Mets v. San Diego Padres
Fri, Oct 7 at 8:07 PM 		ESPN - -

AL Wild Card Game 2

Cleveland Guardians v. Tampa Bay Rays
Sat, Oct 8 at 12:07 PM 		ESPN2 - -

AL Wild Card Game 2

Toronto Blue Jays v. Seattle Mariners
Sat, Oct 8 at 4:07 PM 		ESPN - -

NL Wild Card Game 2

New York Mets v. San Diego Padres
Sat, Oct 8 at 7:37 PM 		ESPN - -

NL Wild Card Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals v. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, Oct 8 at 8:37 PM 		ESPN2 - -

AL Wild Card Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays v. Seattle Mariners
Sun, Oct 9 at 2:07 PM 		ABC - - -

AL Wild Card Game 3

Cleveland Guardians v. Tampa Bay Rays
Sun, Oct 9 at 4:07 PM 		ESPN - -

NL Wild Card Game 3

New York Mets v. San Diego Padres
Sun, Oct 9 at 7:37 PM 		ESPN - -

NL Wild Card Game 3

St. Louis Cardinals v. Philadelphia Phillies
Sun, Oct 9 at 8:37 PM 		ESPN - -

ALDS Game 1

New York Yankees v. AL 3/6 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLDS Game 1

Atlanta Braves v. NL 3/6 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 3:33 AM 		- -

ALDS Game 1

Houston Astros v. AL 4/5 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 4:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLDS Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers v. NL 4/5 Winner
Tue, Oct 11 at 6:33 AM 		- -

NLDS Game 2

Atlanta Braves v. NL 3/6 Winner
Wed, Oct 12 at 3:33 AM 		- -

NLDS Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers v. NL 4/5 Winner
Wed, Oct 12 at 6:33 AM 		- -

ALDS Game 2

New York Yankees v. AL 3/6 Winner
Thu, Oct 13 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

ALDS Game 2

Houston Astros v. AL 4/5 Winner
Thu, Oct 13 at 4:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLDS Game 3

NL 3/6 Winner v. Atlanta Braves
Fri, Oct 14 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

NLDS Game 3

NL 4/5 Winner v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Fri, Oct 14 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

ALDS Game 3

AL 3/6 Winner v. New York Yankees
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

ALDS Game 3

AL 4/5 Winner v. Houston Astros
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLDS Game 4

NL 3/6 Winner v. Atlanta Braves
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

NLDS Game 4

NL 4/5 Winner v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sat, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

ALDS Game 4

AL 3/6 Winner v. New York Yankees
Sun, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

ALDS Game 4

AL 4/5 Winner v. Houston Astros
Sun, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLDS Game 5

Atlanta Braves v. NL 3/6 Winner
Sun, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

NLDS Game 5

Los Angeles Dodgers v. NL 4/5 Winner
Sun, Oct 16 at 6:33 AM 		FS1 - -

ALDS Game 5

New York Yankees v. AL 3/6 Winner
Mon, Oct 17 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

ALDS Game 5

Houston Astros v. AL 4/5 Winner
Mon, Oct 17 at 4:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 1

NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 18 at 3:33 AM 		- -

ALCS Game 1

AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Wed, Oct 19 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 2

NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Wed, Oct 19 at 3:33 AM 		- -

ALCS Game 2

AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Thu, Oct 20 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 3

NL Lower Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Fri, Oct 21 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

ALCS Game 3

AL Lower Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Sat, Oct 22 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 4

NL Lower Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Sat, Oct 22 at 3:33 AM 		- -

ALCS Game 4

AL Lower Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Sun, Oct 23 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 5

NL Lower Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Sun, Oct 23 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

ALCS Game 5

AL Lower Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Mon, Oct 24 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 6

NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Mon, Oct 24 at 3:33 AM 		FS1 - -

ALCS Game 6

AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 25 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

NLCS Game 7

NL Higher Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 25 at 3:33 AM 		- -

ALCS Game 7

AL Higher Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Wed, Oct 26 at 3:33 AM 		TBS - -

World Series Game 1

Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Fri, Oct 28 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -

World Series Game 2

Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Sat, Oct 29 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -

World Series Game 3

Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #1
Mon, Oct 31 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -

World Series Game 4

Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #1
Tue, Nov 1 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -

World Series Game 5

Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #1
Wed, Nov 2 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -

World Series Game 6

Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Fri, Nov 4 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -

World Series Game 7

Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #2
Sat, Nov 5 at 3:33 AM 		Fox - -
