How to Stream the 2022 MLB Postseason Live Online Without Cable

The 2022 MLB Postseason is about to get underway and it’s easier than ever to watch the games if you’re a cord-cutter; there are now six services that offer MLB Playoff games. With more MLB teams making the postseason thanks to the expanded Wild Card series, we are going to break down the best options to stream the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

2022 MLB Postseason

When: Oct. 7 - Nov. 5

TV: ESPN, TBS, FS1, FOX

Unlike the regular season, no postseason matchups will air on local regional sports networks (RSNs). While most games throughout the MLB Playoffs will air on FOX, FS1, and TBS, the entire Wild Card round will be exclusively on ESPN.

You can get every game on TBS, FOX, FS1, and ESPN by subscribing to Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. fuboTV will offer every National League postseason game, but won’t carry the American League side of the playoffs, as the service doesn’t offer TBS.

For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange (ESPN) and Sling Blue (FOX, FS1, TBS) for just $25 (the package is normally $50), plus a free month of 200-Hour DVR (normally $5 per month).

If you are an MLB.TV subscriber, you can authenticate with your cable or streaming credentials to watch some games directly from MLB.com or the MLB.App.

American League

Most American League Postseason games will air on TBS, after the AL Wild Card Games which will air mostly on ESPN/ESPN2, with one game on ABC (Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3). For fuboTV subscribers, MLB Network will air all ALDS and ALCS games in Spanish, which at least gives customers an option to watch the games, since the streamer doesn’t carry TBS.

ESPN & ABC: AL Wild Card Games

TBS: AL Divionsal Series and AL Championship Series

MLB Network: ALDS and ALCS in Spanish

While MLB Network is part of the Sling TV “Sports Extra” and fuboTV “Sports Plus” add-on — in the past they have given a free preview MLB Network during the playoffs.

AL Postseason Matchups

National League

ESPN/ESPN2 will air the NL Wild Card games, with one game on ABC (Cardinals/Phillies Game 1). National League Postseason games will air on FOX & FS1, starting with the NLDS.

ABC & ABC: NL Wild Card Games

FS1, FOX: NLDS and NLCS

Just like last season, every MLB postseason game on Fox will be streamed in 4K. You can either watch it directly in fuboTV or YouTube TV with their 4K Plus Add-On, with your TV Everywhere credentials from other services in the Fox or Fox Sports App.

NL Postseason Matchups

World Series

The entire World Series will air nationally on FOX. You can either access it directly from your streaming service or authenticating with the Fox Sports Go App using your streaming credentials.

How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs Live Without Cable

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “2022 MLB Playoffs” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services