How to Watch English Premier League 2021-2022 Season Online Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
The English Premier League returns this weekend, with Manchester City looking to win for the fourth time in five years. They’re expected to face a challenge from Liverpool, who were top of the table in 2019-20.
With Premier League matches on broadcast television, cable, and streaming online, we’ve got you covered with the best way to stream you favorite team.
How to Stream the 2021-2022 Premier League Online Without Cable
Which Streaming Service Should I Use for the 2021-22 Premier League Season?
While there are a number of options, we suggest you use fuboTV. You will get NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and Telemundo. This means you’ll get the widest coverage of all nationally televised EPL games in the the U.S. Besides Premier League, you’ll also get coverage of Ligue 1 (on beIn) and Primeira Liga (on GolTV).
For games that don’t air on cable, you will need Peacock Premium, which this season will also simulcast those on NBC’s broadcast network.
Our Picks
Top Pick
fuboTV
- NBC, NBCSN, CNBC
- Telemundo & Universo
Budget Pick
Peacock Premium
- All Matches Not on Cable
- Simulcast of NBC Matches
Once you subscribe, you will be able to stream nationally televised Premier League games on Apple TV, Roku,, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.
Nationally-Televised Games
How to Stream Nationally Televised Premier League Games in 2021-22
In the U.S., NBC Sports owns the rights to Premier League telecasts. This means most televised will appear on NBC, NBCSN, and a few overflow games on CNBC and USA Network.
Spanish-language telecasts will air on NBC-owned Universo and Telemundo, which are available on most streaming services.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Peacock
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$4.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Universo
|≥ $94.99
|•
|^ $5
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
YouTube TV will air select Premier League games in 4K as part of their “4K Plus Add-On”, which is available for $19.99 a month.
All Live Streaming Options
You can also stream [Premier League] games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Telemundo, Universo
Hulu Live TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Telemundo, Universo (+$5)
AT&T TV
Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Telemundo
YouTube TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Universo, Telemundo
Sling Blue
Price: $35
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC (+$6), Universo (+$6)
NBC available in limited markets.
Streaming-Only Games
How to Stream Premier League Matches on Peacock in 2021-22
For games that they don’t air on cable television, the games will be streamed on Peacock Premium, replacing NBC Sports Gold. For the first time, in the 2021-22 Season, games that air on NBC will also be simulcast on Peacock.
Peacock Premium includes Premier League Pass as part of their $4.99 a month Peacock Premium subscription, which is free to Xfinity and Cox customers.
Most the big clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United will have about four games a season on Peacock Premium, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.
Not only does Peacock Premium come with live streaming of matches not available on television, you can also stream all games on-demand, which become available at 9pm ET on match-day.
OTA Telecasts
How to Watch the 2021-222 Premier League for Free with an Antenna
Even if you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can still pick up local channels like NBC with an antenna for free. Every week there is usually 1-2 English Premier League games on NBC, that will be available via your antenna.
Our Pick
We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.
Mohu Leaf 30
Up to 30 Mile Range
Mohu Leaf 60
Up to 60 Mile Range
You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a (link: http://amzn.to/2wMa485 text: higher-end roof mounted antenna ($60+).
2021-22 English Premier League TV Schedule
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|2021-2022 Matches
|235
games
|235
games
|235
games
|0
games
|235
games
|235
games
|235
games
|235
games
|235
games
|0
games
|235
games
|235
games
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|
Brentford FC v. Arsenal
Fri, Aug 13 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Leeds United
Sat, Aug 14 at 7:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Aug 14 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Chelsea v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Aug 14 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Everton v. Southampton
Sat, Aug 14 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Aug 14 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Aston Villa
Sat, Aug 14 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Norwich City v. Liverpool
Sat, Aug 14 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. West Ham United
Sun, Aug 15 at 9:00 AM
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City
Sun, Aug 15 at 11:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Burnley
Sat, Aug 21 at 7:30 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Aston Villa v. Newcastle United
Sat, Aug 21 at 10:00 AM
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Brentford FC
Sat, Aug 21 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Leeds United v. Everton
Sat, Aug 21 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Manchester City v. Norwich City
Sat, Aug 21 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Watford
Sat, Aug 21 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Manchester United
Sun, Aug 22 at 9:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sun, Aug 22 at 9:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Chelsea
Sun, Aug 22 at 11:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Leicester City
Mon, Aug 23 at 3:00 PM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Manchester City v. Arsenal
Sat, Aug 28 at 7:30 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Aston Villa v. Brentford FC
Sat, Aug 28 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton
Sat, Aug 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Southampton
Sat, Aug 28 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Norwich City v. Leicester City
Sat, Aug 28 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
West Ham United v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Aug 28 at 10:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Liverpool v. Chelsea
Sat, Aug 28 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Leeds United
Sun, Aug 29 at 9:00 AM
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Watford
Sun, Aug 29 at 9:00 AM
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester United
Sun, Aug 29 at 11:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Sep 11 at 7:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Norwich City
Sat, Sep 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Sep 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Manchester City
Sat, Sep 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Newcastle United
Sat, Sep 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. West Ham United
Sat, Sep 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Sep 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Sat, Sep 11 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Liverpool
Sun, Sep 12 at 11:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Burnley
Mon, Sep 13 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Leeds United
Fri, Sep 17 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brentford FC
Sat, Sep 18 at 7:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Arsenal
Sat, Sep 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Sep 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Southampton
Sat, Sep 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Watford
Sat, Sep 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Everton
Sat, Sep 18 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leicester City
Sun, Sep 19 at 9:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Manchester United
Sun, Sep 19 at 9:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea
Sun, Sep 19 at 11:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Manchester City
Sat, Sep 25 at 7:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Norwich City
Sat, Sep 25 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. West Ham United
Sat, Sep 25 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Burnley
Sat, Sep 25 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Aston Villa
Sat, Sep 25 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Newcastle United
Sat, Sep 25 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Liverpool
Sat, Sep 25 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sun, Sep 26 at 9:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sun, Sep 26 at 11:30 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Mon, Sep 27 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Norwich City
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Southampton
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Leicester City
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Watford
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Manchester City
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Everton
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Aston Villa
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Brentford FC
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Newcastle United
Sat, Oct 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Chelsea
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. West Ham United
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Manchester United
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Burnley
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Leeds United
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Liverpool
Sat, Oct 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Aston Villa
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Leicester City
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Norwich City
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Newcastle United
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Watford
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Liverpool
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Burnley
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Oct 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. West Ham United
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Brentford FC
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Arsenal
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Chelsea
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Leeds United
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Southampton
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton
Sat, Oct 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Watford
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Norwich City
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle United
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Burnley
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Leicester City
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Manchester City
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Aston Villa
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Liverpool
Sat, Nov 6 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Chelsea
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Arsenal
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Everton
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Brentford FC
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Southampton
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Leeds United
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Manchester United
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. West Ham United
Sat, Nov 20 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Newcastle United
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Everton
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leeds United
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Manchester United
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Watford
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Southampton
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. West Ham United
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Nov 27 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Manchester City
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Liverpool
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Crystal Palace
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Chelsea
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Burnley
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Arsenal
Tue, Nov 30 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Norwich City
Wed, Dec 1 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Leicester City
Wed, Dec 1 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Brentford FC
Wed, Dec 1 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Leicester City
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Arsenal
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Brentford FC
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Burnley
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Norwich City
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Manchester City
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Chelsea
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Liverpool
Sat, Dec 4 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Southampton
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Watford
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. West Ham United
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Leeds United
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Everton
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Newcastle United
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Aston Villa
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Manchester United
Sat, Dec 11 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. West Ham United
Tue, Dec 14 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Manchester United
Tue, Dec 14 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tue, Dec 14 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Watford
Tue, Dec 14 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Tottenham Hotspur
Tue, Dec 14 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Aston Villa
Tue, Dec 14 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Southampton
Tue, Dec 14 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Everton
Wed, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Newcastle United
Wed, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Leeds United
Wed, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Burnley
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Leicester City
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Arsenal
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Manchester City
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Brentford FC
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Liverpool
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Norwich City
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Chelsea
Sat, Dec 18 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Brentford FC
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Everton
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Leeds United
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Leicester City
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Manchester United
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Arsenal
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Southampton
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Watford
Sun, Dec 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Manchester City
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Norwich City
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Newcastle United
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Aston Villa
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Liverpool
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Burnley
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Tottenham Hotspur
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. West Ham United
Tue, Dec 28 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Manchester City
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Aston Villa
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Liverpool
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. West Ham United
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Burnley
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Norwich City
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Newcastle United
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Jan 1 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Manchester United
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Leicester City
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Brentford FC
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Chelsea
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Watford
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Everton
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Arsenal
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Leeds United
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Southampton
Sat, Jan 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Burnley
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Liverpool
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Aston Villa
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Newcastle United
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. West Ham United
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Manchester City
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Norwich City
Sat, Jan 22 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Leeds United
Tue, Feb 8 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea
Tue, Feb 8 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Manchester United
Tue, Feb 8 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Crystal Palace
Tue, Feb 8 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Watford
Tue, Feb 8 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Arsenal
Tue, Feb 8 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Everton
Wed, Feb 9 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton
Wed, Feb 9 at 2:45 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Leicester City
Wed, Feb 9 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Brentford FC
Wed, Feb 9 at 3:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Liverpool
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Arsenal
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Leeds United
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. West Ham United
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Southampton
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Aston Villa
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Manchester City
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Feb 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Brentford FC
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Watford
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Burnley
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Chelsea
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Manchester United
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Norwich City
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Everton
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Newcastle United
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City
Sat, Feb 19 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Liverpool
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Newcastle United
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Leicester City
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Burnley
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Manchester City
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Watford
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Norwich City
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Feb 26 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Southampton
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Chelsea
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Leeds United
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. West Ham United
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Manchester United
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Brentford FC
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Everton
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Arsenal
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Mar 5 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Leicester City
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Burnley
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Liverpool
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Newcastle United
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Manchester City
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Norwich City
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Watford
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Aston Villa
Sat, Mar 12 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Arsenal
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Southampton
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Brentford FC
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Manchester United
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Chelsea
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. West Ham United
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Everton
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United
Sat, Mar 19 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Norwich City
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Manchester City
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Brentford FC
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Southampton
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Watford
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Leicester City
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Newcastle United
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Everton
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa
Sat, Apr 2 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. West Ham United
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Manchester United
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Liverpool
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Burnley
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Chelsea
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Leeds United
Sat, Apr 9 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Chelsea
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Norwich City
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Leicester City
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Arsenal
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Brentford FC
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Burnley
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City
Sat, Apr 16 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Manchester United
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. West Ham United
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Leeds United
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Aston Villa
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Everton
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Watford
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. Newcastle United
Sat, Apr 23 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Norwich City
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Chelsea
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Manchester City
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Brentford FC
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Liverpool
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Crystal Palace
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Leicester City
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Burnley
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Arsenal
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sat, Apr 30 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Leeds United
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Southampton
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester United
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Aston Villa
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Watford
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Everton
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester City v. Newcastle United
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Norwich City v. West Ham United
Sat, May 7 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Everton v. Brentford FC
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Manchester United v. Chelsea
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Newcastle United v. Arsenal
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Southampton v. Liverpool
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Watford v. Leicester City
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
West Ham United v. Manchester City
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich City
Sun, May 15 at 10:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Arsenal v. Everton
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brentford FC v. Leeds United
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham United
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Burnley v. Newcastle United
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Chelsea v. Watford
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Crystal Palace v. Manchester United
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Leicester City v. Southampton
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sun, May 22 at 11:00 AM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•