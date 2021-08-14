How to Watch English Premier League 2021-2022 Season Online Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android

The English Premier League returns this weekend, with Manchester City looking to win for the fourth time in five years. They’re expected to face a challenge from Liverpool, who were top of the table in 2019-20.

With Premier League matches on broadcast television, cable, and streaming online, we’ve got you covered with the best way to stream you favorite team.

How to Stream the 2021-2022 Premier League Online Without Cable

Nationally-Televised Games

Nationally-Televised Games Streaming-Only Games

Streaming-Only Games OTA Telecasts

OTA Telecasts 2021-22 English Premier League TV Schedule

Which Streaming Service Should I Use for the 2021-22 Premier League Season?

While there are a number of options, we suggest you use fuboTV. You will get NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and Telemundo. This means you’ll get the widest coverage of all nationally televised EPL games in the the U.S. Besides Premier League, you’ll also get coverage of Ligue 1 (on beIn) and Primeira Liga (on GolTV).

For games that don’t air on cable, you will need Peacock Premium, which this season will also simulcast those on NBC’s broadcast network.

Our Picks

Top Pick fuboTV NBC, NBCSN, CNBC

Telemundo & Universo 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Budget Pick Peacock Premium All Matches Not on Cable

Simulcast of NBC Matches Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Once you subscribe, you will be able to stream nationally televised Premier League games on Apple TV, Roku,, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.

Nationally-Televised Games

How to Stream Nationally Televised Premier League Games in 2021-22

In the U.S., NBC Sports owns the rights to Premier League telecasts. This means most televised will appear on NBC, NBCSN, and a few overflow games on CNBC and USA Network.

Spanish-language telecasts will air on NBC-owned Universo and Telemundo, which are available on most streaming services.

YouTube TV will air select Premier League games in 4K as part of their “4K Plus Add-On”, which is available for $19.99 a month.

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream [Premier League] games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Streaming-Only Games

How to Stream Premier League Matches on Peacock in 2021-22

For games that they don’t air on cable television, the games will be streamed on Peacock Premium, replacing NBC Sports Gold. For the first time, in the 2021-22 Season, games that air on NBC will also be simulcast on Peacock.

Peacock Premium includes Premier League Pass as part of their $4.99 a month Peacock Premium subscription, which is free to Xfinity and Cox customers.

Most the big clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United will have about four games a season on Peacock Premium, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.

Not only does Peacock Premium come with live streaming of matches not available on television, you can also stream all games on-demand, which become available at 9pm ET on match-day.

OTA Telecasts

How to Watch the 2021-222 Premier League for Free with an Antenna

Even if you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can still pick up local channels like NBC with an antenna for free. Every week there is usually 1-2 English Premier League games on NBC, that will be available via your antenna.

Our Pick

We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.

Mohu Leaf 30 Up to 30 Mile Range Shop Now View Price amazon.com Mohu Leaf 60 Up to 60 Mile Range Shop Now $49.97 amazon.com

You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a (link: http://amzn.to/2wMa485 text: higher-end roof mounted antenna ($60+).

2021-22 English Premier League TV Schedule