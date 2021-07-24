Olympics 2020: How to Stream Team USA vs. France Men’s Basketball Live Online Without Cable

Team USA takes the court on Sunday against a French team that includes a couple of quality NBA players — Evan Fournier from the Boston Celtics along with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. After the Americans ran into trouble during their first few tune-up games before the Olympics, they can’t afford to take any of their opponents in Tokyo for granted.

To watch the game live you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from streaming or cable provider unlock the NBC Sports App. Alternatively, you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock Premium.

Those are your two options to watch Team USA play live on Sunday at 6 AM ET.

How to Watch Team USA vs. France LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

Replays will be airing on NBC and NBC Sports Network later in the day. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Live Coverage of Team USA vs France on Peacock

Replays on NBC and NBC Sports Network

Event Date Time Where to Watch Stream Now USA vs France Sunday, July 25 12:15 pm ET NBC Stream with Free Trial USA vs France Sunday, July 25 8 pm NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Team USA vs. France at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

