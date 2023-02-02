Is M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” Available to Stream? When Will it Come to Peacock?

M. Night Shyamalan is returning to theaters with a new movie, which means cinema-goers will soon be treated to the new twists, shocking turns and jaw-dropping surprises that always accompany his best films. Shyamalan’s newest movie “Knock at the Cabin” debuts in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

The film stars some very familiar faces including Dave Bautista, “Hamilton“‘s Jonathan Groff and Rupert Grint of the “Harry Potter” film franchise. No reviews have been unveiled on Rotten Tomatoes thus far, which speaks to Shyamalan’s love of surprises.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Knock at the Cabin’:

If you’d rather hide under your own blankets while watching a movie like “Knock at the Cabin,” you’re probably hoping you can watch the movie from home via streaming. Unfortunately, the movie is exclusively available in theaters, but we can make an educated guess as to when it’ll be available to stream at home.

Thankfully, the question of where the movie will stream is fairly straightforward to answer. Because “Knock at the Cabin” is being distributed by Universal Pictures, it’s a near-certainty that it will head to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock once it has completed its theatrical turn.

The question of when “Knock at the Cabin” will be sent to streaming is more difficult to determine. NBCU certainly follows a formula of some kind when determining how it windows its theatrical films, but it has not made that algorithm public.

Some recent Universal films have come to streaming rather quickly. That was the case for the Santa-themed action movie “Violent Night,” which was sent to Peacock 49 days after its theatrical debut. Universal’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” is not streaming yet, but it did become available for purchase on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms a mere 18 days after its premiere in cinemas.

On the other end of the spectrum, Universal has held back films like “Nope” and “Tár” for over 100 days before sending them to Peacock. “Nope” took 120 days to come to streaming, while “Tár” saw a theatrical/PVOD window of 112 days.

“Knock at the Cabin” likely isn’t intended to be awards bait like “Tár,” but it does share a genre with “Nope.” Both films also feature a big-name director with a sterling reputation for producing unsettling thrillers. Given the similarities between “Nope” and “Knock at the Cabin,” it would make plenty of sense for the films to share a similar theatrical release period.

Our best guess for when you’ll be able to stream “Knock at the Cabin” is June 3, 120 days from its initial release. The sun may be shining outside, but many Shyamalan fans will be locked away inside, enjoying the thrilling surprises of his newest film.