Peacock Adding Selection of Movies From Magnolia Pictures; Highlights Include ‘A Royal Affair,’ ‘Tucker and Dale vs. Evil’

Peacock is announcing a big expansion of its content library this week. The service will add a variety of curated films from Magnolia Pictures, one of the top independent film distributors in the United States. The new films will be available starting Thursday, April 13 to all Peacock subscribers.

The hand-picked content from Magnolia Pictures will highlight the pinnacle of independent cinema through its wide reaching and critically acclaimed library of documentaries and award-winning genre titles. Peacock subscribers will have access to a specially curated assortment of titles that include top-tier talent in front of the camera, as well as behind.

Highlights of the new Magnolia Pictures collection on Peacock include “A Royal Affair” starring Mads Mikkelsen and Alicia Vikander, rocking music documentary “We Are X,” the emotional and poignant BAFTA-winner “I Am Not Your Negro,” and many other titles including the uproarious horror-comedy “Tucker and Dale vs Evil” and auteur Lars Von Trier’s “Melancholia,” starring the Academy Award and Emmy-nominated Kirsten Dunst.

Before the new deal with Peacock, many of these films were available only on Magnolia Selects, the company’s in-house streaming platform that runs $4.99 per month. Recent Magnolia releases include “Collective,” the 2021 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature and International Feature Film; “Zappa,” the New York Times Critics’ Pick chronicling the career of rock music icon Frank Zappa, and many more.

If you’re a Macy’s Star Rewards member, you can spend the next 12 months of your life watching select Magnolia titles and all the other content Peacock has to offer for a serious discount. Thanks to a special deal offering from Peacock and Macy’s, Star Rewards members can get a full year’s subscription to ad-supported Peacock for just $19.99, a savings of 60%.

If the new Magnolia Pictures films aren’t enough to lure you to Peacock, then perhaps some “John Wick”-themed content will do the trick. Peacock will release “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” this September, a special limited series that will show how a young Winston Scott comes to manage New York’s premier hotel for assassins.