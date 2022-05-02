Peacock Unveils Updated User Interface, Menu Options

As Peacock was presenting to advertisers at the NewFronts events on Monday, they revealed a handful of changes coming to the streamer. First, over the weekend, Peacock debuted a new feature as part of its English Premier League coverage, allowing fans to catch up on a match by watching key plays. Next, the service announced its first three original movies via its partnership with Universal Pictures, and finally that Peacock has officially become the day-after-air streaming home for all of Bravo’s content, as the buzzy cabler moves its programming from Hulu.

In addition, the NBCUniversal streaming service announced an updated user interface that is designed to provide a more complete, informative viewing experience. Included in the update is a new vertical navigation panel on the left side of the screen, which mirrors what many other streaming services offer. From there, users can easily find more content via search, category hubs, and content-specific verticals.

This replaces the menu options that formerly appeared horizontally across the top of Peacock pages.

The update is also bringing more information to the main carousel for each individual title. Rather than having to click the “More Info” button to get a description of the show or movie that you are interested in, the title card now includes a short synopsis of the title, making it easier to decide if you want to watch it, or keep scrolling.

There is still additional information, including cast, director, rating, etc. available via the “More Info” button.

When Comcast announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings report last week, the company announced that Peacock had gain 4 million paid subscribers in Q1 and that the platform’s total active users rose to 28 million. Buoyed by these incremental gains, the streamer is moving forward attempting to capitalize on its unique blend of multi-tiered paid and bundled services that come complete with content from major broadcast and cable networks and a major movie studio.

While the streaming service still has a long way to go to catch up to its more scaled competitors, it is clear that NBCU is continuing to invest in its platform.