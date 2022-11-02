Sling TV Adds 214K Subscribers in Q3 to Grow to 2.41M; First Quarterly Growth Since Q3 2021

On Wednesday, Dish Network released its third-quarter earnings report and included in the information was the fact that the company’s live TV streaming service Sling TV added 214,000 customers to bring the streamer’s subscriber base to 2.41 million. This comes after the service dropped 55,000 customers during Q2. The rise in subscribers is likely tied to the beginning of the football season.

Despite the gains for Sling TV, the live streamer was still down 145,000 customers year-over-year from when it reported 2.556M subscribers following Q3 2021. However, this most recent quarter was the first time since Q3 2021 that the streamer saw subscriber gains, reflecting the seasonal nature of sports and entertainment calendars.

On the satellite side of the company, DISH TV lost 184,000 subscribers. However, combined with the streaming service growth, the company’s pay-TV subscribers grew by approximately 30,000 customers, following a “net decrease of approximately 13,000 in the year-ago quarter.”

DISH Network’s third-quarter net income was down considerably year-over-year, dropping from $557 million in 2021 to $412M this year.

Over the third quarter, Sling TV continued adding channels and content to its platform, including the Family Handyman channel, the discovery+ streaming service, and more. However, it was not all smooth sailing for the service when it came to content during the quarter.

In September, Sling TV and DISH TV lost the right to broadcast the Game Show Network due to a carriage dispute. However, toward the end of the quarter, the two sides reached an agreement to bring the channel back.

Throughout the summer, the live TV streaming service hosted weekly Freeview weekends, bringing premium channels and services to subscribers for free. The promotions cost customers nothing and were designed to introduce additional programming to viewers already on the service, encouraging them to add the channels to their existing subscriptions. Sling is continuing the practice this fall by making the Hallmark Channel available for free for two weeks to celebrate the launch of the channel's annual Countdown to Christmas.

At the start of the fourth quarter, DISH and Sling suffered a two-day blackout of Disney channels including ESPN, Disney Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, and more, but the two sides reached a “handshake deal” that restored service at the beginning of last month.