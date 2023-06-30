SportsNet NY Leaves YouTube TV This Weekend; Where to Stream Mets RSN, Other New York Sports Teams

Every time a regional sports network (RSN) is mentioned in the news these days, fans whose teams primarily show their games on such a channel cross their fingers and hope it doesn’t apply to them. Unfortunately for New York Mets fans, there will be one fewer way to watch the team starting this weekend, baring an unforeseen resolution.

YouTube TV is planning to drop SportsNet NY (SNY) — the RSN responsible for showing Mets games in the New York area — on Saturday, July 1. SNY announced the removal would occur in a statement last week, saying that it had attempted to reach an agreement with YouTube TV to continue carrying the channel, but to no avail.

It’s becoming harder and harder for regular RSN viewers to know what’s going to happen next with their channel. RSNs are facing a problem that the entire pay-TV industry is dealing with; cord-cutting is leaving fewer people paying into the funnel, which means that broadcasters have to charge cable providers more to make up the difference in revenue. Regional channels like SNY feel this more acutely, as their audiences were smaller than the general cable audience in the first place.

How to Stream SNY Without YouTube TV

The good news for New York cord-cutters who bleed orange and blue is that SNY is available with other live TV services. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo all carry the channel, and each comes with its own particular strengths.

Hulu + Live TV is the cheapest option to stream SNY at $69.99 per month. This service offers a good balance of entertainment and sports channels, and though it doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free access to both Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library.

DIRECTV STREAM carries SNY on its Choice plan, which starts at $99.99 per month plus taxes and fees after a five-day free trial. But DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels than any other live TV service, and — for a limited time — new customers can get three months of premium streaming services like Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME, and STARZ for free upon signing up.

Fubo is a sports-lovers’ dream, as the service carries a wide variety of national and regional sports networks. Its plans start at $85.98 after a seven-day free trial, and New York fans will be delighted to know that Fubo also carries MSG, so they can watch the Knicks and Rangers as well as the Mets.

How Can You Stream Other New York Sports Teams?

The best news for New York sports fans is that other than the Mets, every team now offers a way to stream games live without a cable or satellite subscription. The New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Liberty can be streamed in-market on the YES App, which costs $24.99 per month or $239.99 per year.

Sign Up watchyesnetwork.com YES App Fans who want to stream New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Liberty games appearing on YES can subscribe to the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service through the YES app. Live games can only be seen in YES’ regional coverage territory: New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey. Sign Up $24.99 / month watchyesnetwork.com

The Rangers and Knicks are available on the new MSG+ service, which launched earlier this week. Other teams available on MSG+ include the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Islanders, depending on the specific zip code a viewer lives in. MSG+ costs $29.99 per month, or $309.99 per year, but fans can also choose to purchase single-game passes for $9.99 each.