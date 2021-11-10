YouTube TV Now Works in Safari

If you prefer YouTube TV for your live TV streaming and Safari for your web browsing, you can now use the two together. The Streamable has verified that YouTube TV can stream within the Safari browser. Previously, it required you to switch to Chrome in order to use the Live TV Streaming Service.

YouTube TV is $64.99 / month and includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. Overall, the service offers 106 channels.

Some of the popular channels included are AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

YouTube TV also just added several Hallmark channels, just in time for its volley of holiday movies. PlayersTV and Fox Nation also joined the platform in recent days.

The service is also working on “flexible” channel options, which may hint at smaller bundles in the style of Sling TV.

With its unlimited cloud DVR that allows you to save recordings for nine months, it’s a strong option for cord-cutters.