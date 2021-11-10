 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Now Works in Safari

Ben Bowman

If you prefer YouTube TV for your live TV streaming and Safari for your web browsing, you can now use the two together. The Streamable has verified that YouTube TV can stream within the Safari browser. Previously, it required you to switch to Chrome in order to use the Live TV Streaming Service.

YouTube TV is $64.99 / month and includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. Overall, the service offers 106 channels.

Some of the popular channels included are AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

YouTube TV also just added several Hallmark channels, just in time for its volley of holiday movies. PlayersTV and Fox Nation also joined the platform in recent days.

The service is also working on “flexible” channel options, which may hint at smaller bundles in the style of Sling TV.

With its unlimited cloud DVR that allows you to save recordings for nine months, it’s a strong option for cord-cutters.

tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
