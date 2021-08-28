Can You Stream Bally Sports with DirecTV Stream?

It’s the final stretch to see who will make the MLB postseason and if your team plays on a Bally Sports RSN, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, you used to have a number of options to stream your favorite team.

Since August 2019, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair may launch a direct-to-consumer service in mid-2022, with MLB season wrapping up, and the NHL and NBA season almost here, you still have one option – DIRECTV STREAM.

With DIRECTV STREAM (which was previously AT&T TV), you can stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (via their Osprey Box), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Sign Up Now $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a limited time, get 3-Months of HBO Max For Free

Can You Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM without a contract?

DirecTV Stream is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $84.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $94.99 DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get three months of HBO Max included at no extra charge. You will get near Unlimited simultaneous streams (20 at the same time in your home), as well as a 20 Hour DVR, that can be upgraded to Unlimited for $10.

For those in other markets, they also carry Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?