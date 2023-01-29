Can You Watch the 2023 AFC Championship: Bengals vs. Chiefs on Netflix?

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s AFC Championship Game. The game will be a rematch of last year’s title matchup, so it is sure to draw a lot of attention. So, if you are a Netflix subscriber will you be able to watch it?

Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet waded into the realm of live sports broadcasting, so you will not be able to watch the AFC Championship Game on the streamer this season.

If you need to make sure you catch the contest between the Chiefs and Bengals, you will need to do so via another streaming service, but we are here to break down the best options for you.

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game

FOX

As sports rights deals become increasingly confusing, you might be wondering which streaming service is the best to watch the AFC Championship Game and whether or not Netflix might provide a simple streaming solution. After all, Netflix is the world’s largest streaming service and has more content than any other streamer, and it is preparing to dip its metaphorical toe into live streaming this spring with its first-ever live event, a stand-up comedy special from Chris Rock in March.

Netflix may be lagging behind the rest of the streaming world when it comes to embracing live sports, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck if you’re a cord-cutter wanting to watch Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs game.

Fortunately, since the AFC Championship Game is on CBS, you can watch all of the action without having to subscribe to a cable or satellite service. All NFL on CBS games are available with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+. And even better, all of the live, streaming broadcasts are available on both Paramount+’s Essential and Premium plans.

If you also need to find a stream to catch the NFC Championship Game earlier on Sunday, you’re in luck. Since the game is airing on FOX, you can pick from a lot of live TV streaming service options, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you’ve cut cable out of your lives already, you are probably cost conscious. The least expensive way to stream both conference championship games is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the NFC game on FOX, which is helpful, because the channel will also be broadcasting the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Since the conference championship games are at the end of January, you can watch the last three games of the NFL season for less than $28 thanks to a deal to give you 50% off your first month.

The only downside with Sling TV is that it doesn’t include CBS, which would eliminate the AFC Championship on the service. However, paired with Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial as mentioned above, gives you the best of both worlds at a reasonable price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

But if you are looking to go the free-trial route for just the conference title games this weekend, you might want to consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. It is our Top Pick because of the added benefits that Sling doesn’t have – like the most major channels and sports networks included of any live-streaming service. While the Super Bowl is out of the free-trial window, this option would allow you to stream both conference championship contests for free and has what you need for the final game (and a lot more) if you choose to continue on with a subscription.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live streamer to consider is the sports-centric platform fuboTV. The service starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and carries every NFL playoff game. The added benefit to fuboTV is that it also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games. And if you upgrade to the streamer’s Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from Fubo’s interface.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Outside of the free-trial realm, one of our favorite live TV services for NFL lovers is a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month. Every game in the NFL playoffs can be watched with this service, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. As a bonus, a subscription comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month, is last on our list. It is cheaper than others and has both CBS and FOX, but doesn’t come with any trials or added benefits. Plus, it charges another $19.99 per month for select content in 4k, which will include 2023 NFL playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

4K streaming utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, bringing users content in ultra-high-definition, which makes it perfect for watching live sports. For the 2022-23 NFL season, there are regrettably few options available for streaming playoff games in 4K.

The only network broadcasting games in 4K this postseason is FOX. The network has been broadcasting all of its playoff games this season in 4K to users with supporting devices. That will continue for the NFC Championship Game this weekend and for February’s Super Bowl.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Netflix Subscription?

Netflix is a video-on-demand platform that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and Netflix Originals like “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Wednesday,” and “Bridgerton.” They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Netflix offers several different price tiers with varying features. A subscription starts at just $6.99, and Netflix has a plan tailor-made for every budget. But as we pointed out above, pausing or canceling your subscription so you can watch the NFL playoffs will save you money.

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. … Netflix offers four plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $6.99+ / month netflix.com

