fuboTV Adds Hearst ABC Affiliates, Surpassing 100 Local ABC Affiliates

After adding Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, and E.W. Scripps affiliates earlier this year, fuboTV has expanded with nearly 25 more local ABC affiliates mostly owned by Hearst. The new local ABC affiliates are in major markets like Boston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, and more.

With the additions, they now have nearly 105 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

WCVB - Boston

WSB - Atlanta

WFTV - Orlando

WSOCDT - Charlotte

WPLG - Miami

WJCL - Savannah

WTAE - Pittsburgh

WMTW - Portland-Auburn

WAAY - Huntsville

KOCO - Oklahoma City

KSAT - San Antonio

WBND - South Bend

WMUR - Boston (Manchester)

WAPT - Jackson, MS

KHBSDT - Ft. Smith

WPBF - West Palm Beach

KOAT - Albuquerque

KITV - Honolulu

KAKE - Wichita, KS

KXLY - Spokane

KSTP - Minneapolis-St. Paul

KMBC - Kansas City

WISN - Milwaukee

KETV - Omaha

In November, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and West ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs. You can also receive 5 percent cash back on fuboTV purchases made with a Discover card from April 1 to June 30.