How to Watch the 2021 NFL Preseason Online Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
After skipping last year’s preseason due to COVID, the NFL is back with three weeks of action ahead of the regular season in mid-September. While The Hall of Fame game was last week, the NFL preseason officially kicks off this Thursday.
How to Stream the 2021 NFL Preseason Online Without Cable
Which Streaming Service Should I Use for the 2021 NFL Preseason?
While there are a number of options, we suggest you use fuboTV. You will get NFL Network, ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC, and can add NFL RedZone (during the regular season). This means you’ll get the widest coverage of both local and nationally televised games for $64.99 a month.
Our Picks
Top Pick
fuboTV
- CBS, FOX, & NBC
- ESPN
- NFL Network
- NFL RedZone (+$11)
Budget Pick
Sling TV “Blue” Plan
- NBC & FOX (in select markets)
- NFL Network
- ESPN (+$15)
- NFL RedZone (+$11)
Once you subscribe, you will be able to stream both local and nationally televised NFL preseason games on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.
Depending on whether you want to watch your local team, nationally televised games, or out-of-market, we’ve got you covered with the best way to stream your favorite team.
National Games
How to Stream Nationally Televised NFL Preseason Games in 2021
There will be 28 nationally televised games this preseason — mostly on NFL Network, with 1 game on each of the NFL broadcast partners. The games that air on NFL Network, will be blacked out in your local market, if it is also airing on your local affiliate.
Nationally Televised Games
- NFL Network: 23 Games
- NBC: 1 Games
- CBS: 1 Games
- FOX: 1 Games
- ESPN: 2 Games
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live Streaming Options
You can also stream the NFL games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV
Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (+$11)
Hulu Live TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (+$10)
AT&T TV
Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, & ESPN
YouTube TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (+$11)
Sling Blue
Price: $35
Includes: FOX, NBC, NFL Network, ESPN (+$15), NFL RedZone (+$11)
FOX & NBC available in limited markets.
Local Games
How to Stream Local NFL Preseason Games in 2021
During the Regular Season, AFC teams mostly air on CBS, while NFC teams mostly air on FOX. It’s slightly different during the preseason where each team partners with a local affiliate to air their preseason games.
Since each service offers a different set of local channels, we reviewed which service gets the most local games for each team. Even if a service gets a channel, not every local affiliate has the rights to stream pre-season NFL games. If it doesn’t stream on one service, it won’t stream on any of them.
Out-of-Market Games
How to Stream Out-of-Market NFL Preseason Games in 2021
NFL GamePass is an option for fans that live away from their favorite teams. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to watch all out-of-market preseason games live online.
During the regular season, you will be ale to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need [NFL Sunday Ticket].
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial or $99.99 for the entire season.
OTA Telecasts
How to Watch the 2021 NFL Preseason for Free with an Antenna
Even if you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can still pick up local channels like CBS, FOX, and NBC with an antenna for free.
You will be able to watch 6 national telecasts and most local preseason telecasts for your favorite team.
Our Pick
We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.
Mohu Leaf 30
Up to 30 Mile Range
Mohu Leaf 60
Up to 60 Mile Range
You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a (link: http://amzn.to/2wMa485 text: higher-end roof mounted antenna ($60+).
How to Stream NFL Pre-Season Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NFL games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Paramount Plus.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^
$11
|^
$10
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $10 Sports Add-On
Includes: NFL RedZone
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NFL RedZone
Price: $50
Includes: ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: NFL RedZone
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NFL RedZone
2021 NFL Preseason Streaming Schedule
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|2021 NFL Preseason
|49
games
|49
games
|49
games
|2
games
|31
games
|49
games
|23
games
|49
games
|49
games
|49
games
|2
games
|31
games
|49
games
|23
games
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|
Philadelphia Eagles v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Aug 12 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
New England Patriots v. Washington Football Team
Thu, Aug 12 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Atlanta Falcons v. Tennessee Titans
Fri, Aug 13 at 7:00 PM
|
WUPA (The CW)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Detroit Lions v. Buffalo Bills
Fri, Aug 13 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Arizona Cardinals v. Dallas Cowboys
Fri, Aug 13 at 10:00 PM
|
KPNX (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Chicago Bears v. Miami Dolphins
Sat, Aug 14 at 1:00 PM
|
WFOR (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Minnesota Vikings v. Denver Broncos
Sat, Aug 14 at 4:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Baltimore Ravens v. New Orleans Saints
Sat, Aug 14 at 7:00 PM
|
WVUE (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Jacksonville Jaguars v. Cleveland Browns
Sat, Aug 14 at 7:00 PM
|
WEWS (ABC)
WFOX-TV (Fox)
WJAX (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Aug 14 at 7:30 PM
|
WKRC (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
New York Giants v. New York Jets
Sat, Aug 14 at 7:30 PM
|WNBC (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Green Bay Packers v. Houston Texans
Sat, Aug 14 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
San Francisco 49ers v. Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Aug 14 at 8:30 PM
|
KSHB (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
Las Vegas Raiders v. Seattle Seahawks
Sat, Aug 14 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Los Angeles Rams v. Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Aug 14 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Indianapolis Colts v. Carolina Panthers
Sun, Aug 15 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Philadelphia Eagles v. New England Patriots
Thu, Aug 19 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Arizona Cardinals v. Kansas City Chiefs
Fri, Aug 20 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|
Washington Football Team v. Cincinnati Bengals
Fri, Aug 20 at 8:00 PM
|
WKRC (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Chicago Bears v. Buffalo Bills
Sat, Aug 21 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Green Bay Packers v. New York Jets
Sat, Aug 21 at 4:25 PM
|
WCBS (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Carolina Panthers v. Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Aug 21 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Miami Dolphins v. Atlanta Falcons
Sat, Aug 21 at 7:00 PM
|
WUPA (The CW)
WFOR (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
Pittsburgh Steelers v. Detroit Lions
Sat, Aug 21 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Tennessee Titans
Sat, Aug 21 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Minnesota Vikings v. Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Aug 21 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Dallas Cowboys v. Houston Texans
Sat, Aug 21 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
Seattle Seahawks v. Denver Broncos
Sat, Aug 21 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Los Angeles Rams v. Las Vegas Raiders
Sat, Aug 21 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Cleveland Browns v. New York Giants
Sun, Aug 22 at 1:00 PM
|
WNBC (NBC)
WEWS (ABC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Los Angeles Chargers v. San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Aug 22 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
New Orleans Saints v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mon, Aug 23 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|
Detroit Lions v. Indianapolis Colts
Fri, Aug 27 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
New York Jets v. Philadelphia Eagles
Fri, Aug 27 at 7:30 PM
|
WCBS (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Carolina Panthers v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fri, Aug 27 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
Kansas City Chiefs v. Minnesota Vikings
Fri, Aug 27 at 8:00 PM
|
KSHB (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Buffalo Bills v. Green Bay Packers
Sat, Aug 28 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Washington Football Team v. Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Aug 28 at 6:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Tennessee Titans v. Chicago Bears
Sat, Aug 28 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Houston Texans v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sat, Aug 28 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
New Orleans Saints v. Arizona Cardinals
Sat, Aug 28 at 8:00 PM
|
KPNX (NBC)
WVUE (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Denver Broncos v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 28 at 9:05 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
Seattle Seahawks v. Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Aug 28 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Dallas Cowboys v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Aug 29 at 1:00 PM
|
WFOX-TV (Fox)
WJAX (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
San Francisco 49ers v. Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Aug 29 at 4:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Cincinnati Bengals v. Miami Dolphins
Sun, Aug 29 at 4:00 PM
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|
New York Giants v. New England Patriots
Sun, Aug 29 at 6:00 PM
|
WNBC (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$9.99
|
Atlanta Falcons v. Cleveland Browns
Sun, Aug 29 at 8:00 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-