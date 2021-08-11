How to Watch the 2021 NFL Preseason Online Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android

After skipping last year’s preseason due to COVID, the NFL is back with three weeks of action ahead of the regular season in mid-September. While The Hall of Fame game was last week, the NFL preseason officially kicks off this Thursday.

How to Stream the 2021 NFL Preseason Online Without Cable

Which Streaming Service Should I Use for the 2021 NFL Preseason?

While there are a number of options, we suggest you use fuboTV. You will get NFL Network, ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC, and can add NFL RedZone (during the regular season). This means you’ll get the widest coverage of both local and nationally televised games for $64.99 a month.

Top Pick fuboTV CBS, FOX, & NBC

ESPN

NFL Network

Sling TV "Blue" Plan NBC & FOX (in select markets)
NFL Network
ESPN (+$15)
NFL RedZone (+$11) $35+ / month

NFL Network

ESPN (+$15)

NFL RedZone (+$11) Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Once you subscribe, you will be able to stream both local and nationally televised NFL preseason games on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.

Depending on whether you want to watch your local team, nationally televised games, or out-of-market, we’ve got you covered with the best way to stream your favorite team.

National Games

How to Stream Nationally Televised NFL Preseason Games in 2021

There will be 28 nationally televised games this preseason — mostly on NFL Network, with 1 game on each of the NFL broadcast partners. The games that air on NFL Network, will be blacked out in your local market, if it is also airing on your local affiliate.

Nationally Televised Games

NFL Network: 23 Games

NBC: 1 Games

CBS: 1 Games

FOX: 1 Games

ESPN: 2 Games

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream the NFL games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Local Games

How to Stream Local NFL Preseason Games in 2021

During the Regular Season, AFC teams mostly air on CBS, while NFC teams mostly air on FOX. It’s slightly different during the preseason where each team partners with a local affiliate to air their preseason games.

Since each service offers a different set of local channels, we reviewed which service gets the most local games for each team. Even if a service gets a channel, not every local affiliate has the rights to stream pre-season NFL games. If it doesn’t stream on one service, it won’t stream on any of them.

Out-of-Market Games

How to Stream Out-of-Market NFL Preseason Games in 2021

NFL GamePass is an option for fans that live away from their favorite teams. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to watch all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be ale to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need [NFL Sunday Ticket].

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial or $99.99 for the entire season.

OTA Telecasts

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Preseason for Free with an Antenna

Even if you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can still pick up local channels like CBS, FOX, and NBC with an antenna for free.

You will be able to watch 6 national telecasts and most local preseason telecasts for your favorite team.

We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.

Mohu Leaf 30 Up to 30 Mile Range Shop Now View Price amazon.com Mohu Leaf 60 Up to 60 Mile Range Shop Now $69.95 amazon.com

You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a (link: http://amzn.to/2wMa485 text: higher-end roof mounted antenna ($60+).

How to Stream NFL Pre-Season Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NFL games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2021 NFL Preseason Streaming Schedule