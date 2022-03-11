Hulu + Live TV to Include Unlimited DVR with Fast Forwarding Through Commercials At No Extra Charge

In December, Hulu Live TV raised the price of its service to $69.99 a month, while adding Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. However, one of the biggest, ongoing knocks against the platform has been its DVR. Since launch, the service only included 50 hours of DVR storage and didn’t allow fast-forwarding through commercials without their $9.99 Enhanced DVR Add-On.

Starting on April 13, Hulu Live TV will include an Unlimited DVR for all new and existing subscribers, which will allow fast-forwarding on all recorded content at no extra charge. Those on their Enhanced DVR plan, which included 200 hours of storage, will no longer be charged for the add-on. Content recorded on the DVR will be available to subscribers for nine months.

Hulu Live TV isn’t the only service to make the change. DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99)introduced an Unlimited DVR to new subscribers in January, and while it currently only keep recording for three months – they are testing extending it to nine months with certain subscribers.

Both YouTube TV and Philo each have an Unlimited DVR, with recordings available for nine months, and 12 months respectively.

Sling TV and fuboTV are the only Live TV Streaming Service without an Unlimited DVR.

Sling TV includes a 50 Hour DVR on all plans, while allowing you to upgrade to a 200 Hour DVR for $5 a month. fuboTV includes a 250 Hour DVR with their Starter Plan and 1,00 Hour DVR with their Family Bundle. Unlike Unlimited DVRs, both Sling and fuboTV will keep your recordings until you delete them.

“Hulu + Live TV is becoming even more valuable and attractive to consumers,” said Joe Earley, President of Hulu. “Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels – including all the major broadcast networks – as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and soon Unlimited DVR. Guided by our relentless focus on delivering the consumer a high-quality user experience, we will be one of the only pay TV providers – traditional or streaming – to offer this feature as part of the base plan at no additional cost.”

Hulu Live TV is likely the largest Live TV Streaming Service with 4.3 million subscribers, while YouTube TV has an estimated 4 million subscribers.

Sling TV has 2.49 million subscribers, which is still larger than fuboTV with 1.1M subscribers, Philo with 800K, and DIRECTV STREAM with 646K subscribers (as of their final report in Q4 2020).

