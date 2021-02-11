Hulu Reaches Nearly 40 Million Subscribers, Including 4 Million Hulu + Live TV Customers

As of the end of December, Hulu had 39.4 million subscribers, including 4 million with Hulu + Live TV. In 2020, Hulu added 9 million subscribers, while Hulu Live TV jumped 800K subscribers.

During the Disney Investor Day, Disney announced that Hulu had reached 38.8 million subscribers as of December 2nd. Disney previously announced that Hulu reached 36.6 million subscribers as the end of September, which included 32.5 million Hulu SVOD subscribers and 4.1 million Hulu Live TV subscribers. Much of that growth was likely from their Hulu Black Friday deal, which returned for the third year in a row.

Despite losing 100K subscribers on the quarter, Hulu Live TV ($65) maintains its lead as the largest Live TV Streaming Service. Part of the drop is likely due to the $10 increase of service and the loss of Fox Regional Sports Networks.

They are still ahead of YouTube TV, who announced they surpassed three million subscribers in their Q3 earnings report, while Sling TV was the third largest after they added 203K subscribers in Q3, giving them 2.458 million.

Philo last reported they were at 800K subscribers in November. Earlier this month, fuboTV ($65) reported they expect to exceed 545,000 subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter (72 percent year-over-year increase).

AT&T recently announced that AT&T TV NOW, which has since been shut down to new customers, finished the year at 656K subscribers.