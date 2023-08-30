Top Titles Coming to Peacock in September 2023: John Wick’s ‘The Continental,’ Big Ten Football, ‘The Irrational’
September is a great time to be a subscriber to Peacock as not only is the NBCUniversal streaming service able to bring audiences a ton of titles perfect to watch in preparation for Spooky Season, but it also is the streaming home to some of the best football action at both the college and NFL level. When you throw in new series that are original to Peacock and from across the NBCU family of networks, it is a good time to sign up for either a Peacock Premium ($5.99) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99) plan.
So, we here at The Streamable have put together a list of the five most exciting things coming to Peacock in September and down below, you can take a look at everything new coming to the streaming service in the month.
What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Peacock in September 2023?
Big Ten College Football | Starting Sept. 2
The opening weekend will see a Peacock-exclusive matchup between East Carolina and Michigan, along with the NBC simulcast of West Virginia at Penn State. The rest of the month will feature four streaming exclusives: Delaware and Penn State on Sept. 9, Washington at Michigan State on Sept. 16, and then games to be determined on Sept. 23 and 30.
Also highlighting the college football schedule for Peacock in September is the primetime matchup between Notre Dame Football and Ohio State on Sept. 23.
Get ready for Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock:
‘Fast X’ | Sept. 15
If September is all about football, it is also about family. The latest installment of the increasingly bonkers fast cars and explosion franchise will come to Peacock on Friday, Sept. 15, nearly four months after it premiered in theaters, far longer than we estimated upon its theatrical premiere.
The unbelievably star-studded cast features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham
Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, and (if you can believe it) even more. But, I guess you need that many people when you are attempting to steal a super-important microchip while it is in transit across Rome.
Check out the trailer for ‘Fast X’:
‘The Continental: From The World Of John Wick’ Series Premiere | Sept. 22
The world of John Wick is expanding next month as Peacock will premiere the three-episode limited series “The Continental” on Sept. 22. The prequel will follow Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the films, as he builds the franchise of Continental hotels that provide safe harbor to assassins.
Set in 1970s New York, Colin Woodell takes on the role of the younger Winston as the three episodes mirror real-life events including the Winter of Discontent and the rise of the mafia in NYC. The first episode premieres on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by Episode 2 on Sept. 29, and the finale on Oct. 6.
Get a sneak peek of ‘The Continental’:
‘The Voice’ Season 24 Premiere | Sept. 25
When NBC’s hit singing competition show “The Voice” returns for its 24th season in September, it will have a very different look as the chair occupied for the first 23 seasons by Blake Shelton will have a new person sitting in it, country music icon Reba McEntire. Joining her will be returning coaches No Doubt lead singer and fashion icon Gwen Stefani, EGOT winner John Legend, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.
“The Voice” will kick off the season with a two-hour episode on Monday, Sept. 25, followed by another two-hour episode on Tuesdays throughout the season. The episodes will air on NBC and will be available to stream them live with a subscription to Peacock Premium Plus. They will also be available on demand to all Peacock customers the day after they air.
Check out highlights from Gwen Stefani’s run on ‘The Voice’:
‘The Irrational’ Series Premiere | Sept. 26
Long-time “Law & Order” star Jesse L. Martin is back solving crimes on NBC this fall in the new procedural “The Irrational.” In the series, Martin plays Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science. Baker uses his expertise to consult on numerous high-stakes cases at the behest of multiple government organizations, law enforcement orgs, and corporations.
Inspired by Dan Ariely’s best-selling book “Predictably Irrational,” Baker uses his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to get to the bottom of whodunit. Joining Martin in the series are Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. The series debuts on Sept. 26.
Take a look at the trailer for ‘The Irrational’:
What Titles Are Coming to Peacock in September 2023?
(*) = title is exclusive to Peacock
Halloween Horror Highlights
Arriving on Peacock on Sept. 1
- Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*
- Amityville 3-D, 1983*
- The Amityville Harvest, 2020*
- The Amityville Moon, 2021*
- Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*
- Amityville Uprising, 2022*
- The Birds, 1963
- The Bone Collector, 1998
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- Candyman, 1992
- Casper, 1995
- Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
- Casper’s Scare School, 2006
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
- Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
- The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*
- Dead Silence, 2007
- The Frighteners, 1996
- The Funhouse, 1981
- Get Out, 2017
- Ghostbusters, 1984*
- Ghostbusters II, 1989*
- The Grudge 2, 2006
- The Grudge 3, 2009
- Halloween II, 1981*
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
- Halloween, 2018
- Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
- Hollow Man, 2000*
- Hollow Man 2, 2006*
- Hypnotic, 2023*
- Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
- The Last Exorcism, 2010
- Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015
- The Mummy, 1999*
- The Mummy Returns, 2001*
- Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
- The Mummy, 2017*
- Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
- Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
- Patient Zero, 2018*
- The People Under the Stairs, 1991
- The Possession, 2023
- Prince of Darkness, 1987
- Psycho 1960
- Psycho II, 1983
- Psycho III, 1986
- Psycho 1998
- Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
- The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
- Saboteur, 1942
- Saw, 2004
- Saw 2, 2005
- Saw 3, 2006
- Saw 4, 2007
- Saw 5, 2008
- Saw 6, 2009
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
- The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
- Shocker, 1989
- The Skeleton Key, 2005
- Slither, 2006
- Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
- Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
- Tales From the Hood, 1995
- Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*
- They Live, 1988
- The Thing, 1982
- The Thing, 2011
- Thirst, 2009
- Us, 2019
- Videodrome, 1983
- Village of the Damned, 1995
- The Visit, 2015*
- The Wolfman, 2010
Arriving on Peacock on Sept. 15
- The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
- Frankenstein, 1931
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- It Came from Outer Space, 1953
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- Night Monster, 1942
- The Raven,1935
- The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
- Werewolf of London, 1935
Saw Movies
The extremely successful horror film series about a mysterious murderer who gives his victims macabre riddles they must solve to earn their freedom. After a surprise debut film success Saw would be made into a multimedia franchise, spawning 10 installments.
What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Peacock in September 2023?
Sept. 1
- 3:10 to Yuma, 2007*
- The 4th Quarter: Legacy, 2023
- Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*
- Amityville 3-D, 1983*
- The Amityville Harvest, 2020*
- The Amityville Moon, 2021*
- Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*
- Amityville Uprising, 2022*
- The Bad Guys, 2022*
- Bad Teacher, 2011*
- Ben Is Back, 2018
- Billy Madison, 1995
- The Birds, 1963
- The Bone Collector, 1998
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- Bruce Almighty, 2003
- Bulletproof, 1996
- Candyman, 1992
- Casper, 1995
- Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
- Casper’s Scare School, 2006
- Chicken Run, 2000*
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- The Christmas Train, 2017
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
- Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
- The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*
- Dead Silence, 2007
- Desperado, 1995
- Despicable Me 3, 2017
- A Dog Named Christmas, 2009
- Dracula, 1979
- Duplicity, 2009
- Easy A, 2010*
- Enchanted Christmas, 2017
- Erin Brockovich, 2000
- The Expendables, 2010
- The Expendables 2, 2012
- The Expendables 3, 2014
- Fallen Angel, 1998
- The Fault in Our Stars, 2014
- Frenzy, 1972
- The Frighteners, 1996
- The Funhouse, 1981
- Friday Night Lights, 2004
- Get Out, 2017
- Ghostbusters, 1984*
- Ghostbusters II, 1989*
- The Grudge 2, 2006
- The Grudge 3, 2009
- Halloween II, 1981*
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
- Halloween, 2018
- Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
- Happy Gilmore, 1996
- Hollow Man, 2000*
- Hollow Man 2, 2006*
- Hypnotic, 2023*
- I Spy, 2002*
- Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
- John Wick, 2014*
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019*
- Just One Kiss, 2022
- Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015
- Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2, 2016
- Land of the Dead, 2005
- Larry Crowne, 2011
- The Last Exorcism, 2010
- Leatherheads, 2008
- The Legend of Zorro, 2005
- Life, 1999
- Love Happens, 2009
- Love in the Sun, 2019
- Machete, 2010
- Madagascar, 2005*
- Marnie, 1964
- The Mask of Zorro, 1998
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- The Matrix Resurrections, 2021
- Mercy, 2014
- A Midnight Kiss, 2018
- Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015
- Ms. Matched, 2016
- The Mummy, 1999*
- The Mummy Returns, 2001*
- Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
- The Mummy, 2017*
- Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
- Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002
- Notting Hill, 1999
- November Christmas, 2010
- The Other Guys, 2010
- Patient Zero, 2018*
- Penguins of Madagascar, 2014*
- The People Under the Stairs, 1991
- Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*
- Playing Cupid: 2021
- The Possession, 2023
- Prince of Darkness, 1987
- Psycho 1960
- Psycho II, 1983
- Psycho III, 1986
- Psycho 1998
- Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
- The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
- Rally Road Racers, 2023
- Remember Sunday, 2013
- Rudy, 1993
- The Rundown, 2003
- Saboteur, 1942
- Salt, 2010*
- Saw, 2004
- Saw 2, 2005
- Saw 3, 2006
- Saw 4, 2007
- Saw 5, 2008
- Saw 6, 2009
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
- The Scorpion King, 2002*
- A Season for Miracles, 1998
- The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
- Seed of Chucky, 2004*
- Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
- Shocker, 1989
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, 2017
- Silver Bells, 2005
- The Skeleton Key, 2005
- Slither, 2006
- Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
- South Beach Love, 2021
- Stranded in Paradise, 2014
- Taking a Shot at Love, 2021
- Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
- Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
- Tales From the Hood, 1995
- Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
- The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*
- They Live, 1988
- The Thing, 2011
- The Thing, 1982
- Thirst, 2009
- To Catch a Spy, 2021
- An Uncommon Grace, 2017
- United 93, 2006*
- Us, 2019
- Videodrome, 1983
- The Visit, 2015*
- Village of the Damned, 1995
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012*
- The Wolfman, 2010
Chucky
After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins.
Sept. 2
- WWE Payback (English and Spanish)*
Sept. 3
- Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
Sept. 4
- Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes
Sept. 8
- Boxed In 2, 2023
Sept. 16
- Love Is In The Air, 2023 (Hallmark)
Sept. 17
- Notes of Autumn, 2023 (Hallmark)
- Sing, 2016*
Sept. 19
- The Lego Batman Movie, 2017*
Sept. 22
- The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 23
- Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major, 2023 (Hallmark)
Sept. 24
- Retreat to You, 2023 (Hallmark)
Sept. 25
- The Protégé, 2021*
- The Voice, Season 24 Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 26
- The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 28
- People’s Choice Country Awards
- People’s Choice Country Awards Backstage*
Sept. 29
- The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 30
- Girls Trip, 2017*
- Mystery Island, 2023 (Hallmark)
- WWE – NXT No Mercy (English and Spanish)*
The Lego Batman Movie
A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.
What Live Sports Are on Peacock in September 2023?
- Sept. 1–3: IndyCar – Portland, OR
- Sept. 1–3: LPGA Tour Portland Classic
- Sept. 1–3: Premier League Match Week 4
- Sept. 1–17: La Vuelta a Espana
- Sept. 2: Big Ten College Football – East Carolina at Michigan*
- Sept. 2: Big Ten College Football – West Virginia at Penn State
- Sept. 2: Diamond League Track & Field – Xiamen, CH*
- Sept. 2: Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
- Sept. 2: Notre Dame Football v. Tennessee State
- Sept. 2: WWE Payback*
- Sept. 2–3: Walker Cup Golf
- Sept. 3: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers*
- Sept. 7: 2023 NFL Kickoff Game – Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (English and Spanish)
- Sept. 7–10: DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open
- Sept. 7–10: LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
- Sept. 8: Diamond League Track & Field – Brussels, BE*
- Sept. 8–10: IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA
- Sept. 8–10: PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic
- Sept. 8–Oct. 28: 2023 Rugby World Cup
- Sept. 9: Big Ten College Football – Delaware at Penn State*
- Sept. 9: Big Ten College Football – Charlotte at Maryland
- Sept. 9: Liga MX – Chivas v. Leon
- Sept. 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Kansas
- Sept. 9: SuperMX – SMX Playoff 1 – Charlotte
- Sept. 9: U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Uzbekistan (Spanish)
- Sept. 10: NYRR 5th Ave Mile
- Sept. 10: Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. New York Giants (English and Spanish)
- Sept. 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Oman (Spanish)
- Sept. 14–17: DP World Tour – BMW PGA Championship
- Sept. 14–17: Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation
- Sept. 14–17: PGA TOUR – Tour Fortinet Championship
- Sept. 15–17: PGA TOUR – Champions Sanford International
- Sept. 16: Notre Dame Football v. Central Michigan*
- Sept. 16: Big Ten College Football – Syracuse at Purdue
- Sept. 16: Big Ten College Football – Washington at Michigan State*
- Sept. 16: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series at Woodbine
- Sept. 16: HBCU New York Classic – Morehouse College vs. Albany State
- Sept. 16: SuperMX – SMX Playoff 2 – Chicago*
- Sept. 16–17: Diamond League Track & Field – Eugene, OR*
- Sept. 16–17: IMSA – Indianapolis, IN
- Sept. 16–17: USA Track & Field – Nike Prefontaine Classic/Diamond League Final
- Sept. 16–18: Premier League Match Week 5
- Sept. 17: Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (English and Spanish)
- Sept. 17: SuperMX – SuperMotocross Season Recap Show
- Sept. 21: U.S. Women’s Soccer v. Sudafrica (Spanish)
- Sept. 21–24: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
- Sept. 22–24: Solheim Cup
- Sept. 22–24: PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship
- Sept. 23: Big Ten College Football
- Sept. 23: Notre Dame Football v. Ohio State
- Sept. 23: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Pachuca
- Sept. 23: SuperMX – SuperMotorcross World Championship Final – Los Angeles*
- Sept. 23–24: Premier League Match Week 6
- Sept. 24: Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)
- Sept. 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer v. South Africa (Spanish)
- Sept. 27: U.S Open Cup – Final (Spanish)
- Sept. 28: People’s Choice Country Awards
- Sept. 29–Oct. 1: LPGA Tour – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
- Sept. 29–Oct. 2: Ryder Cup
- Sept. 30: Big Ten College Football
- Sept. 30: Big Ten College Football
- Sept. 30: WWE NXT No Mercy*
- Sept. 30–Oct. 2: Premier League Match Week 7
