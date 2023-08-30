Top Titles Coming to Peacock in September 2023: John Wick’s ‘The Continental,’ Big Ten Football, ‘The Irrational’

September is a great time to be a subscriber to Peacock as not only is the NBCUniversal streaming service able to bring audiences a ton of titles perfect to watch in preparation for Spooky Season, but it also is the streaming home to some of the best football action at both the college and NFL level. When you throw in new series that are original to Peacock and from across the NBCU family of networks, it is a good time to sign up for either a Peacock Premium ($5.99) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99) plan.

So, we here at The Streamable have put together a list of the five most exciting things coming to Peacock in September and down below, you can take a look at everything new coming to the streaming service in the month.

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Peacock in September 2023?

Big Ten College Football | Starting Sept. 2

The opening weekend will see a Peacock-exclusive matchup between East Carolina and Michigan, along with the NBC simulcast of West Virginia at Penn State. The rest of the month will feature four streaming exclusives: Delaware and Penn State on Sept. 9, Washington at Michigan State on Sept. 16, and then games to be determined on Sept. 23 and 30.

Also highlighting the college football schedule for Peacock in September is the primetime matchup between Notre Dame Football and Ohio State on Sept. 23.

Get ready for Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock:

‘Fast X’ | Sept. 15

If September is all about football, it is also about family. The latest installment of the increasingly bonkers fast cars and explosion franchise will come to Peacock on Friday, Sept. 15, nearly four months after it premiered in theaters, far longer than we estimated upon its theatrical premiere.

The unbelievably star-studded cast features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham

Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, and (if you can believe it) even more. But, I guess you need that many people when you are attempting to steal a super-important microchip while it is in transit across Rome.

Check out the trailer for ‘Fast X’:

‘The Continental: From The World Of John Wick’ Series Premiere | Sept. 22

The world of John Wick is expanding next month as Peacock will premiere the three-episode limited series “The Continental” on Sept. 22. The prequel will follow Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the films, as he builds the franchise of Continental hotels that provide safe harbor to assassins.

Set in 1970s New York, Colin Woodell takes on the role of the younger Winston as the three episodes mirror real-life events including the Winter of Discontent and the rise of the mafia in NYC. The first episode premieres on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by Episode 2 on Sept. 29, and the finale on Oct. 6.

Get a sneak peek of ‘The Continental’:

‘The Voice’ Season 24 Premiere | Sept. 25

When NBC’s hit singing competition show “The Voice” returns for its 24th season in September, it will have a very different look as the chair occupied for the first 23 seasons by Blake Shelton will have a new person sitting in it, country music icon Reba McEntire. Joining her will be returning coaches No Doubt lead singer and fashion icon Gwen Stefani, EGOT winner John Legend, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

“The Voice” will kick off the season with a two-hour episode on Monday, Sept. 25, followed by another two-hour episode on Tuesdays throughout the season. The episodes will air on NBC and will be available to stream them live with a subscription to Peacock Premium Plus. They will also be available on demand to all Peacock customers the day after they air.

Check out highlights from Gwen Stefani’s run on ‘The Voice’:

‘The Irrational’ Series Premiere | Sept. 26

Long-time “Law & Order” star Jesse L. Martin is back solving crimes on NBC this fall in the new procedural “The Irrational.” In the series, Martin plays Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science. Baker uses his expertise to consult on numerous high-stakes cases at the behest of multiple government organizations, law enforcement orgs, and corporations.

Inspired by Dan Ariely’s best-selling book “Predictably Irrational,” Baker uses his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to get to the bottom of whodunit. Joining Martin in the series are Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. The series debuts on Sept. 26.

Take a look at the trailer for ‘The Irrational’:

What Titles Are Coming to Peacock in September 2023?

(*) = title is exclusive to Peacock

Halloween Horror Highlights

Arriving on Peacock on Sept. 1

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

Amityville 3-D, 1983*

The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

The Amityville Moon, 2021*

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

Amityville Uprising, 2022*

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

Dead Silence, 2007

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

Halloween II, 1981*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Hollow Man, 2000*

Hollow Man 2, 2006*

Hypnotic, 2023*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

The Mummy, 2017*

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

Patient Zero, 2018*

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Possession, 2023

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho 1998

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Saboteur, 1942

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Shocker, 1989

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

The Thing, 2011

Thirst, 2009

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Visit, 2015*

The Wolfman, 2010

Arriving on Peacock on Sept. 15

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

Frankenstein, 1931

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

Night Monster, 1942

The Raven,1935

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

Werewolf of London, 1935

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Peacock in September 2023?

Sept. 1

3:10 to Yuma, 2007*

The 4th Quarter: Legacy, 2023

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

Amityville 3-D, 1983*

The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

The Amityville Moon, 2021*

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

Amityville Uprising, 2022*

The Bad Guys, 2022*

Bad Teacher, 2011*

Ben Is Back, 2018

Billy Madison, 1995

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Bulletproof, 1996

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Chicken Run, 2000*

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

The Christmas Train, 2017

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

Dead Silence, 2007

Desperado, 1995

Despicable Me 3, 2017

A Dog Named Christmas, 2009

Dracula, 1979

Duplicity, 2009

Easy A, 2010*

Enchanted Christmas, 2017

Erin Brockovich, 2000

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

Fallen Angel, 1998

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014

Frenzy, 1972

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

Halloween II, 1981*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hollow Man, 2000*

Hollow Man 2, 2006*

Hypnotic, 2023*

I Spy, 2002*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019*

Just One Kiss, 2022

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2, 2016

Land of the Dead, 2005

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Leatherheads, 2008

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Life, 1999

Love Happens, 2009

Love in the Sun, 2019

Machete, 2010

Madagascar, 2005*

Marnie, 1964

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix Resurrections, 2021

Mercy, 2014

A Midnight Kiss, 2018

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

Ms. Matched, 2016

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

The Mummy, 2017*

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002

Notting Hill, 1999

November Christmas, 2010

The Other Guys, 2010

Patient Zero, 2018*

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014*

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*

Playing Cupid: 2021

The Possession, 2023

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho 1998

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Rally Road Racers, 2023

Remember Sunday, 2013

Rudy, 1993

The Rundown, 2003

Saboteur, 1942

Salt, 2010*

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

The Scorpion King, 2002*

A Season for Miracles, 1998

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shocker, 1989

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, 2017

Silver Bells, 2005

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

South Beach Love, 2021

Stranded in Paradise, 2014

Taking a Shot at Love, 2021

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 2011

The Thing, 1982

Thirst, 2009

To Catch a Spy, 2021

An Uncommon Grace, 2017

United 93, 2006*

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

The Visit, 2015*

Village of the Damned, 1995

What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012*

The Wolfman, 2010

Sept. 2 WWE Payback (English and Spanish)* Sept. 3 Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark) Sept. 4 Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes Sept. 8 Boxed In 2, 2023 Sept. 16 Love Is In The Air, 2023 (Hallmark) Sept. 17 Notes of Autumn, 2023 (Hallmark)

Sing, 2016* Sept. 19 The Lego Batman Movie, 2017* Sept. 22 The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)* Sept. 23 Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major, 2023 (Hallmark) Sept. 24 Retreat to You, 2023 (Hallmark) Sept. 25 The Protégé, 2021*

The Voice, Season 24 Premiere (NBC) Sept. 26 The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC) Sept. 28 People’s Choice Country Awards

People’s Choice Country Awards Backstage* Sept. 29 The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)* Sept. 30 Girls Trip, 2017*

Mystery Island, 2023 (Hallmark)

WWE – NXT No Mercy (English and Spanish)*

What Live Sports Are on Peacock in September 2023?