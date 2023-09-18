What’s the Cheapest Way to Watch as Many NFL Games as Possible Without NFL Sunday Ticket?

The 2023 NFL season has arrived, and with it comes the weekly ritual of looking up where one’s favorite team is playing, and which provider is offering the channels needed to stream its games. The league spreads its games across as many channels as possible so as to get network executives bidding against each other and driving up the price when it comes time to renew its broadcast contract.

That leaves customers in the unenviable position of trying to decide which live TV streaming service or subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform will give them the opportunity to stream the most NFL games in a given week. Once they’ve got that down, they’ve got to grapple with finding the cost of the service or services in question.

The Streamable is here to make that entire process as easy as possible. If NFL Sunday Ticket is out of your price range or won’t offer the games you want to see, check out the cheapest ways to stream as many NFL games as possible in a given week below!

How to Stream as Many NFL Games as Cheaply as Possible in 2023

The best way to start this streaming combo is by signing up to Sling TV’s Orange and Blue plan. That service will ensure fans get ESPN and NFL Network, the two cable channels that will air exclusive NFL games this year. This service costs $55 per month, though right now new customers can get their first 30 days for 50% off the standard price. Sling TV also carries the NBC — which airs “Sunday Night Football” — and Fox — which airs games on Sunday afternoons.

The service only offers each network in select markets across the country, so check to see if your region is covered below. But, if you do not live in one of the 11 markets that has NBC, don’t worry, we’ve got a fix for that below.

NBC Affiliates Available on Sling TV Boston

Chicago

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Hartford/New Haven

Los Angeles

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale

New York

Philadelphia

San Diego

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Washington D.C. Fox Affiliates Available on Sling TV Atlanta

Austin

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington D.C.

How Can You Stream NFL Games on CBS and NBC?

Paramount+ is also a necessary streaming service in this equation, but the good news is fans can sign up to either tier of the service to watch all NFL on CBS games appearing in their local market. Users can also subscribe to an annual plan of Paramount+ with promo code Sports to save 50% off their yearly subscription for a limited time. That would reduce the cost of Paramount+ Essential from $5.99 per month to $2.99, but users must pay for the entire annual plan up front.

If you want to catch “Sunday Night Football” each week, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock. This service also starts at $5.99 per month, and will allow users to stream “SNF” every week, plus the Peacock-exclusive matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills in Week 16.

How to Watch NFL Streaming-Exclusive Games in 2023?

Next up in the cost-saving stack is a subscription to ESPN+. The worldwide leader in sports’ service costs $9.99 per month now, but will increase in price to $10.99 on Oct. 12. It will carry an exclusive game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1, so if you want to see as many NFL games as possible this season, ESPN+ is a must-have.

To make sure that you get every possible game this season, you will need to have access to Prime Video. Amazon’s flagship streaming service is the only way for fans around the country to stream every “Thursday Night Football” contest of the 2023 season, plus the first Black Friday NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Altogether, not including potential deals and free trials, this combination costs $85.96 per month. That’s over $10 cheaper than purchasing a monthly installment plan of NFL Sunday Ticket ($99.75 per month), and it includes access to primetime and nationally broadcast games, which Sunday Ticket does not offer.

This bundle won’t give you access to every out-of-market game the way that NFL Sunday Ticket does, but it will offer a huge selection of in-market games, as well as access to NFL games on national TV like “SNF” and “TNF” that are not available with a Sunday Ticket subscription, at a price that’s easier on the wallet than Sunday Ticket.