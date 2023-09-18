What’s the Cheapest Way to Watch as Many NFL Games as Possible Without NFL Sunday Ticket?
The 2023 NFL season has arrived, and with it comes the weekly ritual of looking up where one’s favorite team is playing, and which provider is offering the channels needed to stream its games. The league spreads its games across as many channels as possible so as to get network executives bidding against each other and driving up the price when it comes time to renew its broadcast contract.
That leaves customers in the unenviable position of trying to decide which live TV streaming service or subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform will give them the opportunity to stream the most NFL games in a given week. Once they’ve got that down, they’ve got to grapple with finding the cost of the service or services in question.
The Streamable is here to make that entire process as easy as possible. If NFL Sunday Ticket is out of your price range or won’t offer the games you want to see, check out the cheapest ways to stream as many NFL games as possible in a given week below!
How to Stream as Many NFL Games as Cheaply as Possible in 2023
The best way to start this streaming combo is by signing up to Sling TV’s Orange and Blue plan. That service will ensure fans get ESPN and NFL Network, the two cable channels that will air exclusive NFL games this year. This service costs $55 per month, though right now new customers can get their first 30 days for 50% off the standard price. Sling TV also carries the NBC — which airs “Sunday Night Football” — and Fox — which airs games on Sunday afternoons.
The service only offers each network in select markets across the country, so check to see if your region is covered below. But, if you do not live in one of the 11 markets that has NBC, don’t worry, we’ve got a fix for that below.
NBC Affiliates Available on Sling TV
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas/Ft. Worth
- Hartford/New Haven
- Los Angeles
- Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
- New York
- Philadelphia
- San Diego
- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
- Washington D.C.
Fox Affiliates Available on Sling TV
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Dallas/Ft. Worth
- Detroit
- Gainesville
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis/St. Paul
- New York
- Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
- Tampa/St. Petersburg
- Washington D.C.
How Can You Stream NFL Games on CBS and NBC?
Paramount+ is also a necessary streaming service in this equation, but the good news is fans can sign up to either tier of the service to watch all NFL on CBS games appearing in their local market. Users can also subscribe to an annual plan of Paramount+ with promo code Sports to save 50% off their yearly subscription for a limited time. That would reduce the cost of Paramount+ Essential from $5.99 per month to $2.99, but users must pay for the entire annual plan up front.
If you want to catch “Sunday Night Football” each week, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock. This service also starts at $5.99 per month, and will allow users to stream “SNF” every week, plus the Peacock-exclusive matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills in Week 16.
How to Watch NFL Streaming-Exclusive Games in 2023?
Next up in the cost-saving stack is a subscription to ESPN+. The worldwide leader in sports’ service costs $9.99 per month now, but will increase in price to $10.99 on Oct. 12. It will carry an exclusive game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1, so if you want to see as many NFL games as possible this season, ESPN+ is a must-have.
To make sure that you get every possible game this season, you will need to have access to Prime Video. Amazon’s flagship streaming service is the only way for fans around the country to stream every “Thursday Night Football” contest of the 2023 season, plus the first Black Friday NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
Altogether, not including potential deals and free trials, this combination costs $85.96 per month. That’s over $10 cheaper than purchasing a monthly installment plan of NFL Sunday Ticket ($99.75 per month), and it includes access to primetime and nationally broadcast games, which Sunday Ticket does not offer.
This bundle won’t give you access to every out-of-market game the way that NFL Sunday Ticket does, but it will offer a huge selection of in-market games, as well as access to NFL games on national TV like “SNF” and “TNF” that are not available with a Sunday Ticket subscription, at a price that’s easier on the wallet than Sunday Ticket.
-
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue or Orange+Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount (or more depending on the current offer). Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.Save $20
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
-
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.