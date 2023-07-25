Apple TV+ Announces ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Schedule for August; Red Sox, Yankees, Reds, Dodgers Featured

Baseball is getting ready for the home stretch and Apple TV+ has announced its full slate of “Friday Night Baseball” games for the pivotal month of August. Now that the MLB is through the All-Star break, it is time for teams to prove whether they are contenders or pretenders before the trade deadline hits. Among the games included in Apple’s August offerings is a matchup between heated AL East rivals, a contest between two classic franchises, and more opportunities to see the 2023 Home Run Derby champ, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

The opening contests on Aug. 4 feature the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Detroit Tigers, while the Houston Astros head to The Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in a night that’s sure to feature the boo-birds. Aug. 11’s games will see the Chicago Cubs travel north of the border for the first of two “Friday Night Baseball” games starring the Toronto Blue Jays. The nightcap will see the Texas Rangers take on the San Francisco Giants in an interleague matchup.

On Aug. 18, baseball’s most heated rivalry renews once more, when the Boston Red Sox and Yankees meet in The Bronx. We’ll also get a matchup between two exciting young clubs when the Blue Jays travel to the Queen City to face the Cincinnati Reds. Finally, on Aug. 25, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Red Sox do battle in Boston, while the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners cap off the month.

Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy additional content, including “MLB Big Inning,” the platform’s whip-around show. Users can also watch both games simultaneously using Multiview and even listen to their team’s local radio broadcasts.

What Is Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ August Schedule?