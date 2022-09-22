 Skip to Content
Amazon Fire TV

Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on a Firestick?

Ben Bowman

If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can watch almost every NFL game in the 2022 season. We’ll walk you through how to watch football throughout the week. You can watch almost everything with just two apps.

How to Download Streaming Apps for Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

Simply navigate to the Appstore and grab the apps you need to watch. You can use the voice search method to save time.

Thursday Night Football on a Fire TV Stick

Most Thursday games will be on Amazon Prime Video.

Although Prime Video should already be front and center with the Fire TV stick, you could also download it if it’s missing for some reason.

What Thursday Night Games Are Available?

Date Game Away OTA Home OTA Stream
9/22/2022 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns WPXI WEWS Amazon Prime Video
9/29/2022 Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals WSFL WCPO Amazon Prime Video
10/6/2022 Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos WRTV KMGH Amazon Prime Video
10/13/2022 Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears WTTG WFLD Amazon Prime Video
10/20/2022 New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals WDSU KSAZ Amazon Prime Video
10/27/2022 Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WMAR WTVT Amazon Prime Video
11/3/2022 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans WTXF KRIV Amazon Prime Video
11/10/2022 Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers WAGA WSOC Amazon Prime Video
11/17/2022 Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers WTVF WITI/WGBA Amazon Prime Video
12/1/2022 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots WKBW WFXT Amazon Prime Video
12/8/2022 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams KTNV KTTV Amazon Prime Video
12/15/2022 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks KTVU KCPQ Amazon Prime Video
12/22/2022 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets WJAX WNYW Amazon Prime Video
12/29/2022 Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans KDFW WTVF Amazon Prime Video

Are There Other Ways to Watch Thursday Night Football?

The only way to watch a Thursday Night Football game beyond Prime Video is if the game airs in your local market. If you have an over-the-air antenna, that will help. Otherwise, you should try a live TV streaming service that offers the necessary channel.

Sunday Football on a Fire TV Stick

Sunday day games air on CBS and Fox. Many fans prefer the commercial-free whip-around coverage of NFL RedZone. Sunday Night Football is always on NBC.

To see all of those channels, you should have a live TV streaming service.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11

All of these services offer an app for the Fire TV stick. It’s worth grabbing fuboTV because you can watch it with a free trial.

If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can have access to any games airing on your local CBS affiliate. Most Fire TV users Should subscribe to Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel so you can watch your local CBS station within the Prime Video interface.

To watch Sunday Night Football on your Fire stick, you just need a streaming service above that offers NBC. You can also watch the games on Peacock.

Monday Night Football on a Fire TV Stick

To watch Monday Night Football in 2022, you’ll need ABC and ESPN. ESPN will carry all the games except one: the Sept. 19 Vikings at Eagles game will only be on ABC. Four games will be simulcast on both channels.

If you’d like to watch the 10 ManningCast games, you’ll need ESPN2, though four of those games will be shown on ESPN+.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -

Does NFL+ Work on a Fire TV Stick?

Although you can download NFL+ to a Fire TV stick, you can’t use it to watch live games. NFL+ only allows users to watch live games on mobile devices.

Can You Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on a Fire TV Stick?

Yes, you can watch all out-of-market games via NFL Sunday Ticket with your Fire TV stick, but you need to be a college student or someone living in an apartment or condo that cannot get a DirecTV Satellite signal. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can pick up Sunday Ticket for $73.49/month or $99/month.

Summary

Just start your football week with Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, and then choose a great live TV streaming service like fuboTV to catch the action on Sundays and Mondays.

