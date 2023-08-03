Which Local Channels Are Broadcasting 2023 NFL Preseason Games?

Broadcast rights for the NFL preseason work slightly differently than the regular season. Regular season games air nationally and are negotiated by the league and its broadcast partners. However, it’s up to the teams to negotiate broadcast deals with local channels to air their preseason games. This means your NFC team’s game may not air on Fox or your AFC team on CBS.

We have assembled a list of every NFL team and their local affiliate. We’ll also help you make the best streaming TV decision for your needs.

What Local Channels Carry Each NFL Teams' Preseason Games?

Best Ways to Watch the 2023 NFL Preseason

If you are a cord-cutter interested in watching your team’s preseason games, the best way to do that is to sign up for a live TV streaming service. There are six main live TV streaming services and they all come with pros and cons. The most important thing that you want to factor in while deciding what live streamer to pick is whether or not it has all of the channels that you are looking for.

During the preseason, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network will carry nationally televised games, with ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC local affiliates carrying games for individual teams based on what market you live in. So, you want to consult the list above to make sure that the channel airing the games for the team you want to watch is available on the service you pick.

Here are our recommendations for watching the 2023 NFL preseason and beyond:

Be advised that DIRECTV STREAM is currently in the midst of a carriage dispute with one of the country's largest local affiliate owners, which may affect your access to certain channels. So, if your team’s pre-season games are broadcast on a Nexstar-owned CBS, FOX, or NBC affiliate, you might want to try Fubo another streaming service.