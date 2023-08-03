Which Local Channels Are Broadcasting 2023 NFL Preseason Games?
Broadcast rights for the NFL preseason work slightly differently than the regular season. Regular season games air nationally and are negotiated by the league and its broadcast partners. However, it’s up to the teams to negotiate broadcast deals with local channels to air their preseason games. This means your NFC team’s game may not air on Fox or your AFC team on CBS.
We have assembled a list of every NFL team and their local affiliate. We’ll also help you make the best streaming TV decision for your needs.
What Local Channels Carry Each NFL Teams’ Preseason Games?
Best Ways to Watch the 2023 NFL Preseason
If you are a cord-cutter interested in watching your team’s preseason games, the best way to do that is to sign up for a live TV streaming service. There are six main live TV streaming services and they all come with pros and cons. The most important thing that you want to factor in while deciding what live streamer to pick is whether or not it has all of the channels that you are looking for.
During the preseason, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network will carry nationally televised games, with ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC local affiliates carrying games for individual teams based on what market you live in. So, you want to consult the list above to make sure that the channel airing the games for the team you want to watch is available on the service you pick.
Here are our recommendations for watching the 2023 NFL preseason and beyond:
Our Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason Games: DIRECTV STREAM
- Five-day free trial
- Largest selection of top cable and sports channels
- $10 off the first month for a limited time
Our Recommendation for Sports Fans to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games and More: Fubo
- Seven-day free trial
- Wide array of national and regional sports networks
- Fubo Sports Network shows exclusive live sports and studio content
Be advised that DIRECTV STREAM is currently in the midst of a carriage dispute with one of the country's largest local affiliate owners, which may affect your access to certain channels. So, if your team’s pre-season games are broadcast on a Nexstar-owned CBS, FOX, or NBC affiliate, you might want to try Fubo another streaming service.
-
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”
DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.
The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.
The service was previously called AT&T TV.
-
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~44 channels including Cooking Channel and GSN.