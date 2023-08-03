 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM Fubo NFL Football

Which Local Channels Are Broadcasting 2023 NFL Preseason Games?

Jeff Kotuby

Broadcast rights for the NFL preseason work slightly differently than the regular season. Regular season games air nationally and are negotiated by the league and its broadcast partners. However, it’s up to the teams to negotiate broadcast deals with local channels to air their preseason games. This means your NFC team’s game may not air on Fox or your AFC team on CBS.

We have assembled a list of every NFL team and their local affiliate. We’ll also help you make the best streaming TV decision for your needs.

What Local Channels Carry Each NFL Teams’ Preseason Games?

Team Team Affiliate
Arizona Cardinals KPNX 12
Atlanta Falcons WAGA 5
Baltimore Ravens WBAL 11
Buffalo Bills WIVB 4
Carolina Panthers WJZY
Chicago Bears WFLD 32
Cincinnati Bengals WKRC 12
Cleveland Browns WEWS 5
Dallas Cowboys KTVT 11
Denver Broncos KTVD 20
Detroit Lions WJBK 2
Green Bay Packers WTMJ Milwaukee; WGBA Green Bay
Houston Texans KTRK 13
Indianapolis Colts WTTV 4
Jacksonville Jaguars WFOX 30
Kansas City Chiefs KSHB 41
Las Vegas Raiders KVVU 5
Los Angeles Chargers KCBS 2
Los Angeles Rams KABC 7
Miami Dolphins WFOR 4
Minnesota Vikings KMSP 9
New England Patriots WBZ 4 (Boston)
New Orleans Saints WVUE 8
New York Giants WNBC 4
New York Jets WCBS 2
Philadelphia Eagles WCAU 10
Pittsburgh Steelers KDKA 2
San Francisco 49ers KPIX 5
Seattle Seahawks KING 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WFLA 8
Tennessee Titans WKRN 2
Washington Commanders WRC 4

Best Ways to Watch the 2023 NFL Preseason

If you are a cord-cutter interested in watching your team’s preseason games, the best way to do that is to sign up for a live TV streaming service. There are six main live TV streaming services and they all come with pros and cons. The most important thing that you want to factor in while deciding what live streamer to pick is whether or not it has all of the channels that you are looking for.

During the preseason, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network will carry nationally televised games, with ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC local affiliates carrying games for individual teams based on what market you live in. So, you want to consult the list above to make sure that the channel airing the games for the team you want to watch is available on the service you pick.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
NFL Network ≥ $99.99 - -

Here are our recommendations for watching the 2023 NFL preseason and beyond:

Our Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason Games: DIRECTV STREAM

  • Five-day free trial
  • Largest selection of top cable and sports channels
  • $10 off the first month for a limited time

Our Recommendation for Sports Fans to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games and More: Fubo

  • Seven-day free trial
  • Wide array of national and regional sports networks
  • Fubo Sports Network shows exclusive live sports and studio content

Be advised that DIRECTV STREAM is currently in the midst of a carriage dispute with one of the country's largest local affiliate owners, which may affect your access to certain channels. So, if your team’s pre-season games are broadcast on a Nexstar-owned CBS, FOX, or NBC affiliate, you might want to try Fubo another streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.