Can You Watch NBA Games on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a Live TV streaming service that enables viewers to watch more than 85 live channels, which include entertainment, news, and sports, and it is a great option for basketball fans to get their share of hoops action from the NBA.

With a subscription to YouTube TV, you’ll get all of the NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. This means that you’ll get signature national broadcasts including “NBA on ESPN,” “NBA on ABC,” “NBA on TNT,” “Inside The NBA,” and more.

Which NBA Games Can You Stream on YouTube TV?

In addition to national broadcasts on those networks, if you want to watch your local team, YouTube TV offers NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBC Sports Washington.

However, YouTube TV subscribers will be unable to watch streaming of Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Wisconsin, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and YES Network.

While YouTube TV has regional sports networks in many markets, it does not offer regional sports in every market.

These are the NBA teams they offer local coverage for: Boston Celtics (NBC Sports Boston), Chicago Bulls (NBC Sports Chicago), Golden State Warriors (NBC Sports Bay Area), Philadelphia 76ers (NBC Sports Philadelphia), Sacramento Kings (NBC Sports California), Washington Wizards (NBC Sports Washington), and Toronto Raptors (NBA TV).

Does YouTube TV Offer NBA Games in 4K?

YouTube TV does stream NBA games in 4K, but not all games are available with 4K support. To see NBA games in 4K you’ll need to subscribe to YouTube TV’s 4K tier, which is a $19.99/month add-on.

YouTube TV also offers 4K on seven other channels including Discovery, ESPN, NBC Sports, FX, Fox Sports, National Geographic, and Tastemade.

In addition, the “4K Plus” add-on delivers support for unlimited simultaneous streams and the ability to view DVR recordings offline (mobile devices only).

Can You Add NBA League Pass to Your YouTube TV Subscription?

NBA League Pass is an add-on that costs $49.99/season or $14.99/month.

How to Purchase NBA League Pass

You have the option to purchase a monthly pass or a full season pass. There are unfortunately no free trials.

Go to Settings and then click on Membership to buy NBA League Pass.

The monthly pass will automatically renew whereas the season pass does not. When you buy a season pass, you’ll only have access to the current season, not future ones.

Can You Watch Your Local Team with NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass?

Only out-of-market (outside of your local area) regular season NBA games are available. Also, NBA League Pass does not show national broadcasts. You can view games that are broadcasted nationally on the national networks included in the basic YouTube TV subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.