Can You Watch NBA Games on YouTube TV?

Lauren Forristal

YouTube TV is a Live TV streaming service that enables viewers to watch more than 85 live channels, which include entertainment, news, and sports, and it is a great option for basketball fans to get their share of hoops action from the NBA.

What NBA Channels Does YouTube TV Carry?

With a subscription to YouTube TV, you’ll get all of the NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. This means that you’ll get signature national broadcasts including “NBA on ESPN,” “NBA on ABC,” “NBA on TNT,” “Inside The NBA,” and more.

Which NBA Games Can You Stream on YouTube TV?

In addition to national broadcasts on those networks, if you want to watch your local team, YouTube TV offers NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBC Sports Washington.

However, YouTube TV subscribers will be unable to watch streaming of Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Wisconsin, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and YES Network.

Which NBA Teams Can I Stream on Can You Watch NBA Games on YouTube TV??

While YouTube TV has regional sports networks in many markets, it does not offer regional sports in every market.

These are the NBA teams they offer local coverage for: Boston Celtics (NBC Sports Boston), Chicago Bulls (NBC Sports Chicago), Golden State Warriors (NBC Sports Bay Area), Philadelphia 76ers (NBC Sports Philadelphia), Sacramento Kings (NBC Sports California), Washington Wizards (NBC Sports Washington), and Toronto Raptors (NBA TV).

Atlanta Hawks
Bally Sports Southeast 		-
Boston Celtics
NBC Sports Boston
Brooklyn Nets
YES Network 		-
Charlotte Hornets
Bally Sports Southeast 		-
Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago
Cleveland Cavaliers
Bally Sports Ohio 		-
Dallas Mavericks
Bally Sports Southwest 		-
Denver Nuggets
Altitude 		-
Detroit Pistons
Bally Sports Detroit 		-
Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports Bay Area
Houston Rockets
AT&T SportsNet Southwest 		-
Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Indiana 		-
LA Clippers
Bally Sports SoCal 		-
Los Angeles Lakers
Spectrum SportsNet 		-
Memphis Grizzlies
Bally Sports Southeast 		-
Miami Heat
Bally Sports Sun 		-
Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Wisconsin 		-
Minnesota Timberwolves
Bally Sports North 		-
New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports New Orleans 		-
New York Knicks
MSG 		-
Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports Oklahoma 		-
Orlando Magic
Bally Sports Florida 		-
Philadelphia 76ers
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Phoenix Suns
Bally Sports Arizona 		-
Portland Trail Blazers
Root Sports Northwest 		-
Sacramento Kings
NBC Sports California
San Antonio Spurs
Bally Sports Southwest 		-
Utah Jazz
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain 		-
Washington Wizards
NBC Sports Washington
Toronto Raptors
NBA TV

Does YouTube TV Offer NBA Games in 4K?

YouTube TV does stream NBA games in 4K, but not all games are available with 4K support. To see NBA games in 4K you’ll need to subscribe to YouTube TV’s 4K tier, which is a $19.99/month add-on.

YouTube TV also offers 4K on seven other channels including Discovery, ESPN, NBC Sports, FX, Fox Sports, National Geographic, and Tastemade.

In addition, the “4K Plus” add-on delivers support for unlimited simultaneous streams and the ability to view DVR recordings offline (mobile devices only).

Can You Add NBA League Pass to Your YouTube TV Subscription?

NBA League Pass is an add-on that costs $49.99/season or $14.99/month.

How to Purchase NBA League Pass

  • You have the option to purchase a monthly pass or a full season pass. There are unfortunately no free trials.
  • Go to Settings and then click on Membership to buy NBA League Pass.

The monthly pass will automatically renew whereas the season pass does not. When you buy a season pass, you’ll only have access to the current season, not future ones.

Can You Watch Your Local Team with NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass?

Only out-of-market (outside of your local area) regular season NBA games are available. Also, NBA League Pass does not show national broadcasts. You can view games that are broadcasted nationally on the national networks included in the basic YouTube TV subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

