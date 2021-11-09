fuboTV Adds 18 More ABC Affiliates

fuboTV added more ABC affiliates from markets such as Palm Springs, Boise, and Lubbock today. Fubo began accruing Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, Hearst, and Mission Broadcasting ABC affiliates earlier this year. The streaming service now has well over 150 local ABC affiliates and the national ABC feed.

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

WDAY - Fargo

KBMY - Bismarck

WMDTDT - Salisbury

KIVI - Boise

WTXL - Tallahassee

KATC - Lafayette, LA

KERO - Bakersfield

KSAW - Twin Falls

KVHPDT - Lake Charles

WTVO - Rockford

WLAJ - Lansing

KAMC - Lubbock

KODE - Joplin

KEYTDT - Santa Barbara

KMIZ -Columbia, MO

KESQDT - Palm Springs

KIFIDT2 - Idaho Falls

KECYDT - Yuma/El Centro

Last year, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.