ABC

fuboTV Adds 18 More ABC Affiliates

Riley Van Steward

fuboTV added more ABC affiliates from markets such as Palm Springs, Boise, and Lubbock today. Fubo began accruing Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, Hearst, and Mission Broadcasting ABC affiliates earlier this year. The streaming service now has well over 150 local ABC affiliates and the national ABC feed.

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

  • WDAY - Fargo
  • KBMY - Bismarck
  • WMDTDT - Salisbury
  • KIVI - Boise
  • WTXL - Tallahassee
  • KATC - Lafayette, LA
  • KERO - Bakersfield
  • KSAW - Twin Falls
  • KVHPDT - Lake Charles
  • WTVO - Rockford
  • WLAJ - Lansing
  • KAMC - Lubbock
  • KODE - Joplin
  • KEYTDT - Santa Barbara
  • KMIZ -Columbia, MO
  • KESQDT - Palm Springs
  • KIFIDT2 - Idaho Falls
  • KECYDT - Yuma/El Centro

Last year, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.

7-Day Trial
fubo.tv

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$64.99 / month
fubo.tv
