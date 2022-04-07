How to Stream 2022 MLB Games Live Online Without Cable – And What’s New This Season?

After having the start of the season pushed back one week due to the lockout during the offseason, Major League Baseball Opening Day is finally here! While plenty has changed since last season, there are still ways to stream your favorite baseball team's regular season games, even if you’ve cut the cord.

Some games will air locally on your team’s regional sports network (RSN), but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, TBS, Apple TV+, and out-of-market games with MLB.TV (the league’s out-of-market package).

For fans of teams on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, or MASN — your options are, unfortunately, the most limited, since Bally Sports and YES Network were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Fortunately, you can still stream those games with DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan for $89.99 per month, but for a limited time, the service is offering $10 off your first three months, after a five-day free trial.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

For fans of the Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network) Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), you’ll be able to stream games on either DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV for the first time this season.

If You Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web.

This is the best option for fans who want to watch local, in-market games on their regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most games will only be be available on your local regional sports network, which makes streaming MLB games a bit confusing. Let us explain.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports) your options are limited.

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a 5-Day Free Trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams.

They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

With other teams you have more options:

Since every service doesn’t carry every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

While Bally Sports is expected to launch the Bally Sports App for five teams by this summer (Brewers, Rays, Marlins, Rays, and Tigers) – timing and pricing has not yet been announced.

If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team

Regular Season National Telecasts

The 2022 MLB season will see national telecasts on FOX, FS1, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Apple TV+, and Peacock.

