How to Stream 2022 MLB Games Live Online Without Cable – And What’s New This Season?
After having the start of the season pushed back one week due to the lockout during the offseason, Major League Baseball Opening Day is finally here! While plenty has changed since last season, there are still ways to stream your favorite baseball team's regular season games, even if you’ve cut the cord.
Some games will air locally on your team’s regional sports network (RSN), but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, TBS, Apple TV+, and out-of-market games with MLB.TV (the league’s out-of-market package).
Our Picks
DIRECTV STREAM
- FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, & MLB Network
- Bally Sports RSNs
- YES Network
- Marquee Sports Network
- Spectrum SportsNet LA
- MASN
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- ROOT Sports Northwest
fuboTV
- FOX, FS1, ESPN, & MLB Network
- NBC Sports RSNs
- SNY
- Marquee Sports Network
- AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- ROOT Sports Northwest
For fans of teams on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, or MASN — your options are, unfortunately, the most limited, since Bally Sports and YES Network were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.
Fortunately, you can still stream those games with DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan for $89.99 per month, but for a limited time, the service is offering $10 off your first three months, after a five-day free trial.
For fans of the Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network) Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), you’ll be able to stream games on either DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV for the first time this season.
If You Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web.
This is the best option for fans who want to watch local, in-market games on their regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.
Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $89.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most games will only be be available on your local regional sports network, which makes streaming MLB games a bit confusing. Let us explain.
Since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports) your options are limited.
For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a 5-Day Free Trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams.
They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.
With other teams you have more options:
- fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM both carry NESN (Boston Red Sox), AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Astros), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Colorado Rockies), and ROOT Sports Northwest (Seattle Mariners).
- NBC Sports RSNs are carried by nearly all of the Live TV Streaming Services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV
In Canada, we suggest checking out Sportsnet NOW for Toronto Blue Jays games, which costs $24.99 a month.
Since every service doesn’t carry every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.
While Bally Sports is expected to launch the Bally Sports App for five teams by this summer (Brewers, Rays, Marlins, Rays, and Tigers) – timing and pricing has not yet been announced.
If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team
Regular Season National Telecasts
The 2022 MLB season will see national telecasts on FOX, FS1, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Apple TV+, and Peacock.
MLB Network
During the regular season, MLB Network will broadcast almost 50 games per month. While only two to four are available nationally, most are only available to out-of-market customers.
To stream MLB Network, you will either need to subscribe, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.
Apple TV+
New this season, Apple will be debuting “Friday Night Baseball,” airing two games exclusively every Friday night that won’t air on your RSN.
To watch the games, you will need the Apple TV app, and while the first half to the season will be free to everyone with the app, at some point you will need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the games.
Peacock
Peacock is the new exclusive home to a new Major League Baseball game of the week on Sunday mornings.
To watch the games, you will need a subscription to their Peacock Premium ($4.99) plan. Games on Peacock will be nationally televised, so they won’t be available on your RSN.
ESPN
ESPN will broadcast MLB games very differently starting this season. They will broadcast only 25 games this season, exclusively as part of Sunday Night Baseball.
Their new broadcast team is Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Perez (analyst), and David Cone (analyst).
After the success of The ManningCast, ESPN will broadcast an alternate presentation of select Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN2 with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay called the KayRod Cast.
ESPN will also be the exclusive home of the Wild Card round as part of MLB’s newly expanded playoffs.
FOX and FS1
FOX and FS1 will broadcast 36 and 41 games respectively over the course of the season, as part of their Saturday “Baseball Night in America” package.
With Joe Buck moving over to ESPN for “Monday Night Football,” Joe Davis will be the new lead play-by-play voice for FOX games.
During the postseason, FOX, FS1, and MLBN will air the National League Divisional and Championship Series.
TBS
TBS will begin airing ~25 MLB games on Tuesday nights as part of their new season-long “MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” franchise. Unlike other nationally televised games, some telecasts will be blacked out in your local market when it is also airing on a regional sports network.
During the postseason, TBS will air the American League Divisional and Championship Series.
Brian Anderson will be Turner’s lead baseball play-by-play man, with Bob Costas calling select games. Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur will be the lead analysts. The studio team includes Ernie Johnson and Lauren Shehadi as hosts, with analysts Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, and Jimmy Rollins.
While TBS is available on most Live TV Streaming Services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, it is not available on fuboTV.
Out-Of-Market Telecasts
MLB.TV
If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers its out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $139.99 (currently discounted to $129.99) to watch every team. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.
Unfortunately, all games on FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, Apple TV+, and local broadcasts will be blacked out. You will need a Live TV Streaming Service for that.
You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.
You can either subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels or directly on MLB.TV. It is also now available directly from some Live TV Streaming Services like YouTube TV.
If you’re a T-Mobile — or now a Sprint — customer, for the seventh year in a row, you can get it for free until April 12th.
MLB.TV has added some new features for 2022 as well. Perhaps most importantly for out-of-market fans wanting to keep up with their favorite team, they will be able to watch pre and postgame coverage for a select number of clubs.
ESPN+
ESPN+ will continue to air one or two out-of-market games daily on the streaming service.
Local-market blackout restrictions apply, so you won’t be able to watch games that are airing on linear in your region. The over-the-top service from ESPN will allow fans to stream the games on the ESPN App on all major streaming devices.