How to Stream Live NFL Games & NFL RedZone During the 2020 Season, Even Without Cable & Satellite

Are you ready for some football? The 2020 NFL season is finally here — and over the past 12 months it’s become even easier to watch your favorite NFL team even if you’ve cut the cord.

With games this season on CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, and Amazon — you have multiple ways to stream NFL action online.

You'll get ESPN, CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

What’s New Since Last NFL Season?

Over the past few seasons, the NFL made a lot of changes — most notably allowing you stream local and nationally televised games on your mobile device for free using the Yahoo! Sports or NFL Apps. Also, they removed the restriction, so you could use your Live TV Streaming Service to watch games on mobile.

While there are fewer changes going into the 2020 season, these are the biggest.

Changes For 2020 NFL Season

Live Streaming Services have added hundreds of local affiliates so won’t miss local games

fuboTV now offers ESPN meaning you will be able to watch Monday Night Football

Sling TV no longer offers NFL Network & NFL RedZone, but both channels have been added to Vidgo ($50) and YouTube TV ($76)

Yahoo! Sports has added Co-Viewing to their free NFL mobile streaming so you can have a Watch Party with your Friends

Apple TV+ subscribers can get CBS All Access (including NFL on CBS) and Showtime for just $10 a month

Despite reports of more availability of NFL Sunday Ticket Online, it’s still restricted to living in an apartment or dorm

Verizon customers no longer get a discount on NFL RedZone mobile streaming

Ways to Watch the NFL Games without Cable

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

fuboTV ($60) added channels from ESPN this offseason, meaning you can catch Monday Night Football for the first time using their service. They also offer NFL Network and NFL RedZone ($11) as part of their Sports Plus plan.

Newcomer Vidgo offers ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone as part of their $50 plan, which is the cheapest of any service. However, they don’t carry CBS and only offer FOX in select markets.

Sling TV dropped NFL Network and NFL RedZone from their service in June, however last week YouTube TV added NFL Network to their base plan, and NFL RedZone to their new Sports Plus ($11) add-on.

If you can do without NFL Network and NFL RedZone, the best value is Hulu Live TV which includes CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN, for $55 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

You'll get ESPN, CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream the NFL games with Hulu Live TV, Sling TVling TV], DIRECTV NOW, and YouTube TV.

Can I Watch My Favorite NFL Team?

The different services have spent the year adding hundreds of affiliates so that you can watch your local CBS, NBC, and FOX network.

Unfortunately, not every service carries every local channel. We made a handy chart to show you which teams are available on each service.

Click on the team name to see the full schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

One cheaper alternative is CBS All Access ($5.99/mo). They offer live local CBS affiliates in over 200 cities - many more than any of the live TV streaming services. If you are a fan of an AFC team, this will be the cheapest option to get 60-70% of your team’s games.

If you are an Apple TV subscriber, they now offer a bundle of Showtime and CBS All Access for just $9.99 a month.

If you’ve moved away from your favorite team, you may be able subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket’s out-of-market package online. While you won’t get games that are airing live in your local market, you will get access to nearly every out-of-market game - even on your mobile device.

Not everyone can subscribe though. To be eligible, you have to live in an apartment or dorm that can’t get DirecTV. Either way at about $300 a season for games, and $400 if you also want NFL RedZone, it’s one of the more expensive options, but it is the only option to watch out-of-market games without cable.

Fortunately, if you’re a student they have an insane deal. Once you validate your student ID, you will be able to subscribe for $100 for the entire season.

4. Watch Local & National Games on Yahoo! & NFL Apps for Free

In 2018, Verizon acquired the rights to stream games on phones and tablets.

Any wireless customer can now stream locally televised CBS & FOX games, as well as all nationally televised NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network games on their smartphone or tablet for free.

The games will be available on the NFL App, NFL Fantasy Football, and Verizon-owned properties like Yahoo Sports, Yahoo! Fantasy Football, and AOL. This season, they have added a new “Watch Together” feature so you can “Zoom” the games and watch with your friends.

Unfortunately, the apps won’t let you stream the games on our TV — you’ll need a Live TV Streaming Service or if it’s available in your local market Locast, for that.

Yahoo! Sports

5. Listen Live and Watch Replays with NFL Game Pass

This won’t give you live regular season games, but you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air. A major improvement from previous seasons, is that the games will be available immediately after the final whistle — so you won’t have to wait to catch the replay.

You’ll also get access live radio broadcasts in the NFL App.

NFL Game Pass

6. Watch NFL RedZone on Your Mobile Device

Last season, the NFL added the option to purchase NFL RedZone from the NFL App for mobile streaming. That service returns this season for the same $35 a season.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to AirPlay, Cast, or a streaming player like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. In order to watch NFL RedZone on your TV without cable, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

Unlike last season however, Verizon customers won’t get a discount on the service.

If you get NFL RedZone through your Live TV Streaming Service, you can authenticate the NFL App on mobile, tablet, or streaming player to stream in the NFL App.

Amazon won the rights to 11 Thursday Night Football games this season. If you’re a Prime subscriber ($119/year or $49 if you’re a student), you’ll be able to watch for free.

If not, Amazon will be streaming the games for free on Twitch.TV.

None of these games are not exclusive, so if you get FOX or NFL Network through another service — you will be able to watch these games on those as well.

Amazon Prime

Best Way to Watch Every NFL Team without Cable in 2020

We picked the best live TV streaming services for each NFL team so you won’t miss a single play. Don’t subscribe to one until you check your favorite team’s schedule.