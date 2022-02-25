 Skip to Content
This is How to Watch Every 2022 MLS Game Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jason Gurwin

The 2022 MLS season will kickoff this Saturday, February 26th with all 28 teams in action this weekend including the expansion Charlotte FC. The 27th season of MLS play brings new ways for cord-cutters to watch their favorite MLS team even if they don’t have cable.

Table of Contents

With games this season on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TUDN, Univision, UniMás, as well as streaming services like ESPN+, Twitter, and team websites — we show you all the ways to stream MLS action online.

What You Need to Know for the 2022 MLS Season

How to Watch Out-of-Market Games with MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Starting in 2019, ESPN+ ($6.99) included MLS LIVE as part of their OTT subscription. This means you will be able to stream every out-of-market game.

MLS Live on ESPN+

  • Includes all out-of-market MLS games
  • La Liga matches
  • Bundesliga matches

Considering that MLS LIVE used to cost $80 per season on its own, at $6.99 a month ($69.99 a year), this is an incredible option for MLS fans.

The service also includes an original shows like ESPN FC and MLS Review, as well as live international soccer including La Liga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. The service also includes out-of-market NHL games, daily MLB games, as well as UFC, Boxing, and College Sports.

How to Watch Nationally Televised MLS Games

Just like last season, many games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ABC, FOX, and FS1. There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch nationally televised games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Our Pick

fuboTV

You’ll get ABC, FOX, ESPN, & FS1, and RSNs

ABC will carry 10 games this season, ESPN with 23, and 1 will be on ESPN2. There will be 27 on FS1, with an additional 7 on FOX.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN -
Fox -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) -

How to Watch MLS Games in Spanish

For Spanish language telecasts, games will air on ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and Unimas. Additionally, a weekly telecast will air on Univision and TUDN in Spanish, which will also produce an English-language telecast on Twitter.

Our Pick

fuboTV

You’ll get Fox Deportes, Univision, TUDN, UniMás.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to get all four channels with a single service, but fuboTV, which offers you a 7-Day Free Trial will get you all games on FOX Deportes, TUDN, UniMás, and Univision.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN Deportes ≥ $104.99 ^ $5 - ^ $6 - -
FOX Deportes - - - - - -
UniMás ≥ $89.99 - - - -
Univision - - - -
TUDN ≥ $104.99 - - - - -

How to Watch Locally Televised MLS Games

Depending on your market, local Major League Soccer (MLS) telecasts will air on a local affiliate, Regional Sports Network (RSN), or an online streaming partner. To watch your RSN online without cable, you will need a subscription to one of the major Live TV Streaming Services.

Most teams will have some of their games nationally televised, with the rest on a local TV partner. Our recommendation for which the best service to watch local telecast depends on the team.

For teams that air their matches on a Bally Sports RSN (Atlanta United FC], Columbus Crew SC, Minnesota United FC, Sporting Kansas City), YES Network (New York City FC), Altitude (Colorado Rapids) or Spectrum SportsNet (LA Galaxy) your only option is DIRECTV STREAM. The good news is that DIRECTV STREAM, now offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on MSG (New York Red Bulls), ROOT Sports Northwest (Portland Timbers), your least expensive option is fuboTV ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Teams that are on NBC Sports RSNs like the San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United are available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Some MLS clubs have arrangements to stream on their website instead of RSNs to broadcast games not televised nationally. For the 2022 season, there are a number of teams that will be streaming games on their website, apps, or with a local TV partner.

For instance, Austin FC, Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire, and Charlotte FC, will be streaming their games on the team’s website, while Real Salt Lake will stream locally on KSLSports.com and [Seattle Sounders] on Amazon Prime Video.

Who Airs Your Local MLS Team?

For a recommendation on the best way to watch each team, just click the team name to see their full schedule and which games you can watch with each service.

Team Local Telecasts Best Streaming Option
Austin FC KBVO/Austin FC App Stream Link
Atlanta United FC Bally Sports South/Southeast DIRECTV STREAM
Charlotte FC WSOC/Charlotte FC App Stream Link
Chicago Fire WGN-TV/Chicago Fire App Stream Link
Colorado Rapids Altitude DIRECTV STREAM
Columbus Crew SC Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Great Lakes DIRECTV STREAM
D.C. United NBC Sports Washington fuboTV
FC Cincinnati WSTR-TV/FC Cincinnati App Stream Link
FC Dallas CBS - KTXA fuboTV
Houston Dynamo Ind. - KUBE No Streaming Option
Inter Miami CF WBFS/WFOR fuboTV
LA Galaxy Spectrum SportsNet DIRECTV STREAM
Los Angeles Football Club Bally Sports SoCal/KCOP DIRECTV STREAM
Minnesota United FC Bally Sports North DIRECTV STREAM
Montreal Impact TVA Sports SportsNet NOW
Nashville SC MyTV30/Nashville SC App DIRECTV STREAM
New England Revolution NBC Sports Boston fuboTV
New York City FC YES Network DIRECTV STREAM
New York Red Bulls MSG fuboTV
Orlando City SC WRBW/LionNation TV App fuboTV
Philadelphia Union WPHL-TV/Philadelphia Union App Stream Link
Portland Timbers ROOT Sports Northwest fuboTV
Real Salt Lake KSLSports.com Stream Link
San Jose Earthquakes NBC Sports California/Bay Area fuboTV
Seattle Sounders FC Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
Sporting Kansas City Bally Sports Kansas City DIRECTV STREAM
Toronto FC TSN TSN Direct
Vancouver Whitecaps FC TSN TSN Direct

All Live Streaming Options

You can stream the MLS games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC RSNs, MSG, FOX, FS1, Fox Deportes, Univision, UniMás

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports/NBC RSNs, MSG, ESPN, FOX, & FS1

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox/NBC RSNs, ESPN, FOX, & FS1

Sling Orange + Blue

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN, FOX*, & FS1

FOX is available in 17 markets.

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC RSNs, ESPN, FOX, FS1, & local

