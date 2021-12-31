As we close the 2021 chapter, it’s time to say hello to new beginnings and (hopefully) a brand new year with positive changes. The one thing that will stay stagnant, thankfully, is the reliability of on-demand and live TV streaming services with all the great content they have to offer.
We’ve ranked the Best Streaming Services of 2022, and platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max all made the list.
Why You Should Try These Streaming Services in 2022
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($13.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($17.99) plan.
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.
The must-have streaming service had a lot of success in 2021. With the new releases of “Squid Game,” which became the most-watched series in Netflix history with 111 million views in just 28 days, and “Red Notice”, plus the launch of their new mobile games, as well as their newest feature “Kids Clips,” there is a lot more exciting things to come.
New releases coming to Netflix in 2022 are seasons of “The Umbrella Academy,” “Locke & Key,” and “Stranger Things,” as well as releases such as “Archive 81,” “Resident Evil,” “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” “Vikings: Valhalla,” and many more.
What stands the platform apart from other streaming services, is that it is one of the few services that supports both offline downloads, plus 4K and HDR streaming. Also, if you are one of those people who take hours to find what they want to watch, Netflix has a Shuffle Play feature.
While it is priced higher than some other services, the original content and other quality entertainment are hard to pass up.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Disney+ is still head to head with Netflix, devising a plan to release original series whether it be the 50 new Asian originals or fresh content from its various studios such as Marvel, Pixar, LucasFilm, and Disney Pictures, there is a lot to look forward to in the next upcoming months. For instance, the “Ice Age” franchise continues with the upcoming release of “The Adventures of Buck Wild.” Other hits arriving to the streaming service includes “Eternals” and additional chapters of “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Disney+ also supports 4K streaming and offline downloads (on mobile). The service allows for four simultaneous streams and seven customizable profiles, which makes it a compelling option for families.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Not only will the streaming service be releasing a lot more diverse content for its subscribers, but also Disney’s large investment will potentially replace Comcast’s library with lots of new titles.
A lot of documentaries will be hitting Hulu in 2022 such as the new doc “Pharma Bro,” as well as “Women of the Movement” and “Ailey.” There will also be a new steamy original called “Sex Appeal” among many others.
As for Hulu + Live TV, they have raised its prices which includes the bundle of ESPN+ and Disney+.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
Once discovery+ merges with HBO Max, CNN, and Warner Bros., the company will be unstoppable. David Zaslav even reported that he expects to spend $20 billion on content. Regardless, the Discovery/Warner organization will be the talk of the streaming world.
“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will be hitting the platform in 2022 along with the new historic drama, “The Gilded Age,” as well as the series “Peacemaker,” among many others.
HBO Max has all the features that other top on-demand streaming services offer like offline downloads on mobile devices, support for up to five viewing profiles, three simultaneous streams, audio descriptions, and more.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.
In 2021, fuboTV launched its new Sportsbook, the mobile app that recommends relevant bets based upon what users are streaming. Although it is only available in a couple states, it will be released in several others by 2022.
Also, CEO David Gandler hinted that there is “more to come,” suggesting TNT and TBS will be available once again. Which means Discovery channels are likely to show up back again, an exciting addition for some viewers who aren’t focused on sports.
fuboTV has a lot of features such as DVR capabilities (250-1,000 hours), three simultaneous streams, and the Lookback feature which lets you watch what you missed up to 72 hours after it first aired. There is also the Startover capability that allows you to watch currently airing events from the beginning no matter when you tuned in.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.
Thanks to the return of NFL and College Football, the service added 117K subscribers in Q3 2021. Plus, the newer overhauled interface prioritizes simpler navigation, an improved grid guide, better personalization, and easier access to content.
There were so many deals and discounts for Sling TV that if you don’t have it by 2022, then you’re missing out. The channel lineup includes NFL Network, FOX News, BET, CNN, ESPN, and AMC, depending on which package that you select. The live TV service comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space.Get $25 OFF
Philo
Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers which includes 60+ channels for $25 per month.
They have a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has a Unlimited DVR, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.
You’ll also get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.
While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.
As one of the least expensive Live TV Streaming Services out there, Philo packs mighty punch for just $25. It includes live channels from ViacomCBS like MTV and Paramount Network, Discovery like HGTV, TLC, & Food Network, Hallmark, A+E, and more.
But what makes it special is its Unlimited DVR that lets you keep your content for up to a year. This is great to build an on-demand library of your favorite shows where you can skip all of the commercials.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.
Although the Disney dispute caused more than 17 Disney-owned channels to disappear, the channels luckily came back and with over 85 channels on YouTube TV, it can pretty much replace your cable service. So treat yourself for the new year and get access to HGTV, Comedy Central, Food Network, Disney, PBS, BET, MTV, and Nick Jr. along with several sports channels like ESPN, NFL Network, MLB Network, and more.
A subscription to YouTube TV lets you stream content simultaneously on three different devices and have up to six profiles. It also includes unlimited DVR cloud storage at no extra cost and allows you to keep recordings for nine months.
Those who didn’t make the list like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and DIRECTV STREAM are also great contenders that The Streamable recommends.
And if you want more niche streaming services you can always try:
- Sundance Now - $6.99 / month
- MagellanTV (documentaries) - $4.99 / month
- HooplaKidz Plus - $2.99 / month
- Funimation (anime) - $5.99-$7.99 / month
- Broadway HD (musicals, plays, concerts) - $8.99 / month
- Medici.tv (classical music, operas, ballets) - $12.99 / month
- Classix (older films) - $3.99 / month
- Shudder (horror/cult) - $5.99 / month
- Revry (LGBT) - $6.99 / month
- Brown Sugar (classic Black films) - $3.99 / month
- Chai Flicks (Jewish entertainment) - $5.99 / month
- PureFlix (Christian entertainment) - $12.99 / month
- BallerTV (youth sports) - $7.99-$19.99 / month
- Cowboy Channel+ (rodeo) - $9.99 / month
See the full list here: Online Streaming Services
You may also see our guide for the Best Free Streaming Services ►