Why You Should Try These Streaming Services in 2022

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG , MSG+ , and SportsNet NY .

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

In 2021, fuboTV launched its new Sportsbook, the mobile app that recommends relevant bets based upon what users are streaming. Although it is only available in a couple states, it will be released in several others by 2022.

Also, CEO David Gandler hinted that there is “more to come,” suggesting TNT and TBS will be available once again. Which means Discovery channels are likely to show up back again, an exciting addition for some viewers who aren’t focused on sports.

fuboTV has a lot of features such as DVR capabilities (250-1,000 hours), three simultaneous streams, and the Lookback feature which lets you watch what you missed up to 72 hours after it first aired. There is also the Startover capability that allows you to watch currently airing events from the beginning no matter when you tuned in.