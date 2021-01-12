Everything You Need To Know About Streaming NHL Games Online For 2021 Season

The 2021 NHL Season kicks off this week and a lot has happened in the world of streaming hockey during the offseason. Since last season, it’s now easier to stream NHL Network, harder to watch local NHL games for teams on Fox Sports RSNs, but easier for others.

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team If you Live in a Different Market as Your Favorite Team

What’s New for the 2021 NHL Season?

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming to stream live NHL games. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games, as well as nationally televised games on NBC, NBCSN, and NHL Network.

Starting at ~$30 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.

Our Picks

fuboTV National Telecasts: NBC, NBCSN, & NHL Network (+$7.99)

Regional Telecasts: NBC Sports RSNs, MSG, MSG+, NESN, & AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv AT&T TV (Formerly AT&T TV NOW) National Telecasts: NBC & NBCSN

Regional Telecasts: All Major RSNs including Fox Sports RSNs Sign Up $84.99 att.com/tv

Regional Telecasts

Regional Sports Networks

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most of the games will be on a local regional sports network. You can stream all U.S.-based NHL teams locally with a Live TV Streaming Service for the first time, including Colorado Avalanche (Altitude), Pittsburgh Penguins (AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh), and Vegas Golden Knights (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain)

During the offseason, fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh for Penguins fans, while AT&T TV added Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain in August.

However, for some of them, where you can stream them is a bit different.

For teams that play on Fox Sports RSNs, your options are limited after they were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Your only option to stream games on Fox Sports RSNs is with AT&T TV, which has replaced AT&T TV NOW for new customers. To get them, you will need the AT&T TV “Choice Plan”, which is $84.99 without a contract or RSN Fee.

In addition to Fox Sports RSNs, YouTube TV dropped NESN meaning that fuboTV is your least expensive option to stream Boston Bruins games.

Sling TV dropped NBC Sports Chicago — meaning they only are an option for fans of the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks.

Since every service doesn’t carries every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

Overflow Channels Some games that appear on smaller RSNs (Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Tennessee) may require you to watch on Fox Sports Go or NBCSports App.

Canadian Teams None of the services currently offer streaming for Canadian teams:

Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets. You may consider subscribing to Sportsnet NOW for in-market streaming.

National Telecasts

NBC & NBCSN Each service includes NBC and NBC Sports Network in their basic plan. You will get all 100 games on NBC & NBCSN including their exclusive Wednesday Night Hockey coverage (which won’t be available on your local RSN). This season will see doubleheaders on most Tuesday nights with some triple-headers including Opening Night. NBCSN has increased the variety of teams on the telecasts, with 75% of NHL teams appearing on Wednesday Night Hockey at least once. NBC will air a record 16 games beginning with the Penguins/Capitals on Sunday, January 17th. NBC will also televise two outdoor games from Lake Tahoe on February 20th and 21st. You will either be able to stream these games with your streaming service or by authenticating with your TV Everywhere credentials in the NBC Sports App. NHL Network Through February, NHL Network is scheduled to broadcast ~30 non-exclusive telecasts – with more to come throughout the season. For the general hockey fan, this is a good option to see teams that play outside of your home market. You won’t be able to watch your local team though, as games of teams in your local market will be blacked out if the game is also being broadcast on your local RSN. Right before the COVID shutdown, fuboTV joined Sling TV as the only Live TV Streaming Services that offer NHL Network. To stream NHL Network, you will either need to subscribe to fuboTV + fubo Extra (+$7.99) or Sling Blue + Sports Extra (+$10).

All Live Streaming Options

You can stream live NHL games with Hulu Live TV, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you Live in a Different Market as Your Favorite Team

NHL.TV

If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. Since the season is 30% shorter this season, the plans have been discounted by 30%.

The NHL offers it’s out-of-market package, NHL.TV, for $99 (previously $145) to watch every team or $85 (previously $116) for a single team’s games.

It is discounted 10% for Discover Card Holders and 30% OFF for Students and Military Members.

You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web. You will be able to stream audio of games on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Fans should see a noticeable improvement of streaming on Web since NHL.TV now uses the same HTML5 video streaming technology as MLB.TV instead of Adobe Flash.

Just like last season, you will be able to select home or away broadcasts, watch multiple games at the same time, select camera angeles, and pause and rewind live games. They will also continue to air local pregame, postgame, and live intermission shows. For those on mobile, they have a redesigned Game Center experience to quickly access highlights and plays.

Unfortunately, all games on NBC, NBCSN, and local broadcasts will be blacked out. Games that air on NHL Network that involve teams outside your local market are available to stream. For those, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

The NHL hasn’t announced any major changes to the service. Last season, they added a new “Game Flow” feature to their app mid-way through the 2019-20 campaign. The feature lets you see visually when there is more action during a game.